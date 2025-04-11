ANSON COUNTY — Members of the Anson County School Board, including Chairman George Truman and Superintendent of Anson County Schools Dr. Brian Ratliff addressed the Board of Commissioners Tuesday with an update on the new middle school’s construction progress, and a request for Commissioners to increase funding to complete the project.

Ratliff announced “The completion date with the new middle school, it’s no surprise with construction it has moved out a little bit. Quite a bit. I think there was some initial conversations, and hopes, and aims- board leaders can tell you more accurately- but there was some real thought that it was conceivable that by the fall of this coming year that we could be in. Then, it was moved to November, and hang on, then December. And then last night, Mr. [Jamie] Caudle you heard that as well, is that more realistically we are looking at January 2026.”

The superintendent shared concrete has begun being poured in the cafeteria and in some classroom areas, and some pieces are wall are beginning to take shape.

In response to a question posed by Commissioner Lawrence Gatewood regarding when students might conceivably begin classes in the new school building, Ratliff answered “It would not be conceivable until August [2026] to start the school year, and the main reason for that Mr. Gatewood would be we cannot purchase all the infrastructure for technology. We are going to have to move that. So for our children to have the technology needed, and all the other supports that are going to come along with that, and some furniture and equipment pieces, there would just be no way to move that, make the transition and still hold school.”

Breaking down the budget, Chairman of the Anson County Board of Education George Truman, explained “We allocated 38.3 million for construction, we allocated $600,000 for miscellaneous technology, we allocated $1.5 million for athletic fields, and we allocated $92,000 for furniture. Under the architects we have $2.8 million to Pinnacle. We also allocated $171,000 for soil testing and $17,425 for surveying. So, the total allocated cost is approximately $44 million. For clarity now, so that you will understand, the miscellaneous systems, the athletic fields, and the furniture are allowances. Their money that’s in the contract for these things that we could spend for these things. But they are also dollars that can be used elsewhere in an emergency.”

Truman next outlined for commissioners where the Anson County Board of Education stands with its revenue streams.

“In Our-Needs Based Fund, which is a state grant, we have $29.3 million that we received from the state. Our commissioners matched with $5 million. We are putting up $1.7 million in lottery funds, $46.5 thousand dollars of sales tax funds, about $2.6 million of sales tax refunds from the state, and about $2.6 million of our fund balance to reach out about $42 million.”

Dr. Truman pointed out the numbers are fluid, but as of last check, the district is overdrawn $2.9 million.

He said “We saved money on the type of roof we put on the building. We saved money on how we repaired the walls, and we saved monies in some other areas, and those savings are not reflected in those numbers yet.”

Dr. Truman said the school system has added five million to the project fund, and he requested commissioners consider offering an additional $2.74 million to complete the project.

Some other items the Board have identified as necessary is an access road that runs from Anson Middle School to Anson High School, as well as updated ball fields to include new sod, top soil, fencing, lighting, bleachers, and access to outdoor restrooms.

Dr. Truman pointed out the budget allows for $1.5 million to be allocated towards athletic field needs, though he added the Board of Education expects they are looking at more like $4 million to establish comparable fields to other nearby districts.

Following Dr. Truman’s update, Chairman Caudle circled back to the initial budget numbers allocated for the new middle school when the project was still in its infancy.

Caudle said “The $44 million and $17,000 was the original contract expense. The funding sources were $42 million and $43,000- so you were roughly two million dollars short day one. How does DPI allow you to sign a contract that you don’t have money for?”

Offering clarity, School Board member Lisa Davis explained “I think what the differences are is that what we are showing tonight would be with the additional, if we dressed the ball fields and not just had them as they are, and if we did some of the extra things, we are talking about is where the prices increase. It’s not that we signed a contract knowing that we were already behind it, when we signed the contract, we were dollar for dollar exactly with that we had because DPI would not allow us. If we stay right where we are, we are on budget and Lightner and Pinnacle have agreed that they can’t go up on us. We chose whether to do the extras.”

Chairman Caudle again returned to brass tacks, hammering out an admission from school officials they proceeded ahead with the project knowing the funds were not entirely there to properly account for new athletic fields or furniture.

He said “We were in Raleigh a couple weeks ago trying to get some more money to finish this school because obviously we know we are not going to leave what is now a $44 million dollar school sitting over there empty. We have to complete the school. What that looks like, I can’t tell you today. But we were in Raleigh asking for money to try and finish it. I can’t repeat the responses that we got from the senators and representatives in this room tonight, but it wasn’t real pretty. They were not happy with how this process was carried out; they were not happy that we sat on that money- they gave you the money several years ago. They know that and they reminded me and the [county] manager of that two or three weeks ago.”

Commissioners concluded the discussion with a decision to return to Raleigh and provide state leaders with a more in-depth presentation regarding the financial needs to complete the new middle school project.