Michael and Maura Bridges said it was a nice day for a car show.

LILESVILLE — Tucked on the corner of Vintage Road and Hailey’s Ferry Rd. is Lilesville’s not so secret, preferred hangout; Crazy J’s Diner, where this past Saturday the community turned out to enjoy a vintage car show, music by local favorite the Blewett Dam Band, and community fellowship.

Michael and Maura Bridges said they were having a good time at the car show.

Michael said, “It’s been a great day, we have had a great time, and the weather has been nice.”

Local business owners and married couple Derrick and Heather Edwards came out to show off two of their classic cars, though the couple says they have several mustangs at home as well.

Together the pair own and operate two uptown Wadesboro businesses; Heather owns Studio 256 and Derrick owns Mati Clubs Anson County Karate.

Heather Edwards says her car, a Chevy Nova, was given to her by a family friend when their father passed away. Derrick Edwards says the father had the car custom painted.

He added, “Some of the stories he told about this car would have you wondering if it was even for real.”

After the father’s passing, the car sat in storage for a time. Heather admits the car needed some work when she got it, but she says once they put a new battery in the car, the engine fired right up.

She says, “This is my favorite car that we have for sentimental reasons. I never had a car of my own, so coming to these shows means so much more to me now.”

The couple say the one-of-a-kind painted Nova used to be a four-door wagon, shortened into a two-seater. They added, “We have had a great time out here today. The weather has been great. It’s always nice to get out and spend time in the community.”