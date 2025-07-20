At the outset I would like to start by saying I know this is an unpopular opinion and so I offer my apologies and condolences over any hurt feelings from the outset. That being said, and I’m talking to the ladies here, I think we should reconsider how some of us are dressing these days, or not dressing, as the case may be.

When one takes a trip to the grocery store, they are confronted by females young and old in various states of, let’s call it was it is, states of undress. I’m not talking about the new pajama trend, I’m talking about teens and women with their cheeks hanging out the bottom of their “shorts,” and just as much spilling out the top or below their “shirts.”

While shopping with my young child the other day, we saw a woman wearing a skintight, see through, nude colored bodysuit made from a pantyhose-like material. Everything, and I do mean everything, could be seen.

What do you think seeing something like that does to a mentally unstable person waiting for the chance to explode his crazy all over someone? Never mind its offensive to other shoppers, or the lack of societal couth, did this person catch the attention of someone who is going to follow her out to the parking lot? Or home?

I know I am not the only person who sees females out jogging by themselves, usually wearing very little clothing. First off, jogging by yourself is a dangerous activity because all an unhinged person needs is an opportunity. Secondly, whether we like it or not, men are wired to think differently than we are as women. A quick glance online reveals countless stories of female joggers attacked and murdered. Why?

I am not blaming the victim, but there does comes a point when one must ask; Why are you advertising your body? Do you think it is a good idea to put yourself in an unsafe situation and then double down on your vulnerability by dressing in a way that excites the opposite sex?

Do we not expect pedestrians to assume some responsibility for their safety when crossing the street? Are we not in charge of ensuring our own health and wellness?

Unless one has been living under a rock, most Americans are aware of the continuing rise in sex trafficking. Putting questions of blame aside, is it safe to knowingly advertise yourself, or allow your young daughters to advertise themselves, to a potential predator? At the end of the day no one can know what is going on in the mind of another, even less so when that person is a stranger to you.

As a woman I have grown up hearing all the arguments, and I do get it, but is making a point worth being thrown in the back of a van never to be seen again? We don’t like to acknowledge there are animals living amongst us, but there are, and sometimes those animals learn your schedule, then just sit back and wait for opportunity.

Of all the reasons you might innocently attract the attention of a monster — do you really want it to be because of how you were dressed at the time or the vulnerable situation you allowed yourself to be in? If you own a business, maybe consider investing in a mannequin rather than advertising yourself along with your merchandise online. Yes, you may get followers but how many of them are obsessed creeps who saw you online, became fixated on learning your schedule, and are now following you around looking for the perfect opportunity to snatch you?

I could cite all sorts of statistics and real-life stories of victims, for example my sister’s good friend’s younger sister, Irina “Ira” Yarmolenko who was found strangled in her car after making a stop alone at the Catawba River on the day of her death. An avid photographer, it is believed she wanted to snap a few photos after a busy morning of running errands. Yarmolenko was preparing to start at UNC Chapel Hill in the days before her death. Her car was found crashed inside the Catawba River.

Was she to blame for what happened to her? Absolutely not. It was all opportunity. Everyone should be safe to enjoy nature in solitude, but it doesn’t mean you are. It’s not fair but it is reality; monsters live among us.

How do you stay safe?