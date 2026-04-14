Anson County to celebrate Earth Day 2026 with community stewardship and conservation

WADESBORO — Residents of Anson County are set to join a global movement of more than 1 billion people on April 22 to observe the 56th anniversary of Earth Day. Organized under the 2026 theme “Our Power, Our Planet,” local efforts will focus on community-driven environmental protections and sustainable agriculture.

In Anson County, the milestone will be marked by hands-on conservation initiatives and educational programs led by local organizations dedicated to preserving the region’s natural resources.

“Our Power, Our Planet is a reminder that environmental progress is sustained by the people,” said a spokesperson for EARTHDAY.ORG, the global coordinator for the holiday.

Local observances and resources include:

Pee Dee National Wildlife Refuge Events: The refuge, located primarily in Anson County, serves as a hub for local environmental education. Residents are encouraged to participate in volunteer opportunities and nature walks scheduled throughout Earth Week to support habitat preservation for local migratory birds.

Anson Soil and Water Conservation District: The district is highlighting its ongoing commitment to “Our Power” by offering resources for local farmers and landowners. Programs emphasize soil health and water quality as critical components of community economic resilience.

Wadesboro Community Cleanups: Local civic groups are organizing roadside litter collections to coincide with the global “Great Global Cleanup” initiative. Volunteers are encouraged to coordinate small-group efforts in their own neighborhoods to enhance local beautification.

South Piedmont Community College Initiatives: The college’s local campuses are integrating sustainability discussions into their curriculum, focusing on the role of renewable energy in rural infrastructure.

Earth Day began on April 22, 1970, when an estimated 20 million Americans participated in the first “national teach-in on the environment.” The movement, founded by the late Sen. Gaylord Nelson, D-Wis., is credited with the creation of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the passage of the Clean Air and Clean Water acts.

The 2026 global campaign calls for a tripling of renewable energy capacity by 2030. Organizers say the focus on “Our Power” highlights that local actions in rural communities like Anson County are essential to meeting broader climate goals.