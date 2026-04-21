Farmer’s Market returns this Saturday

ANSON COUNTY — The Anson County Farmers Market opens for the season on April 25. It will be open every Saturday from 8am to noon through September 26 at 1736 US-52, Wadesboro, NC. The market offers local farm fresh produce, meats and eggs. Also available are honey, herbs and spices, canned and baked goods, jewelry, soaps, candles, textiles and more from local bakers and artisans.

A special feature at the season opener is a plant sale including seedlings and starts for vegetable, fruits, herbs and flowers. Food trucks will be on site to add to the festivities as well.

For more information about the market and how to be a part of it, contact Liesl Hall at 704-238-7104, ansonfarmersmarket@yahoo.com, or message through the Facebook page, Anson County Farmer’s Market, or Instagram @ansoncountyfarmersmarket.