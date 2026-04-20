Anson County welcomes new Veteran Services officer

ANSON COUNTY — The Anson County Veterans Council has welcomed a new Veteran Services Officer to the team, Michael Curlee.

Curlee is coming into his new role with extensive experience. “He served in the United States Marine Corps Reserve and retired from the State of NC after 25 years of service…he brings valuable experience in Social Work and Special education,” read the Facebook Post by Dara Campbell on the Anson County Veterans Council Facebook page.

The Veteran Service Office is located in the Anson County Government Annex Building in Wadesboro. The street address is 575 US-52, Wadesboro, North Carolina, 28170.

If you need to reach Curlee or the Veteran Service Office, you can call 704-465-0086.