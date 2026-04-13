Anson County Arrests

ANSON COUNTY — A Morven man was arrested in Anson County for allegedly breaking into and stealing from a residence on March 22.

The suspect, identified as Johnny Leach Price, 50, was arrested on April 9. He is being accused of unlawfully breaking into a personal residence in Morven and stealing two TVs from the owner of the home. Price has a prior history of possessing stolen goods, as well as drug use and selling and improper driving (driving with no insurance, expired tags, driving while impaired). According to the court record, the defendant has an extensive history of failing to appear in court.

Price is charged with Breaking and Entering, as well as Larceny after Breaking and Entering. He was given a $10, 000 secured bond and placed in the Anson County jail. His court date is scheduled for April 14.

In a separate case, a Morven man was arrested in Anson County on March 26 after being suspected to have a connection with a series of arson incidents.

Authorities allege that Johnny Pierre Clerveau is responsible for a series of arson-related offenses in the Morven area during February 2026. Cleveau was taken into custody without incident on March 25 following an investigation into multiple fires, said a press release issued by the Anson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Anson County Sheriff’s Office wants to express appreciation for the collaboration that led to the arrest. According to the press release, Sheriff Howell said “This case highlights the importance of strong partnerships in public safety…We are grateful for the assistance provided by our partner agencies in bringing this investigation to a successful resolution.” They specifically want to thank the following agencies for their assistance: Anson County Fire Marshal’s Office, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Office of the State Fire Marshal (DOI), and the Charlotte Fire Department.

Clearveau is being held under a $20, 000 secured bond. Authorities have said that the investigation remains ongoing and that there could be more arrests. Anyone with information regarding this case or any other incidents is urged to contact the Anson County Sheriff Department at 704-694-4188.