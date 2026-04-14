Dedication To Community launches Traffic Stop Initiative

NORTH CAROLINA – The North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program (GHSP) and Dedication To Community (D2C) have teamed up on a new initiative designed to help young drivers navigate traffic stops safely and confidently.

Responding to the need for a practical traffic stop safety plan for teens and new drivers, the D2C Traffic Stop Safety Program will equip participants with tools to communicate effectively with law enforcement and understand what to expect during a traffic stop.

The initiative prepares North Carolina drivers for safe, respectful interactions with law enforcement during traffic stops and is intended to reduce stressful interactions, prevent unnecessary conflicts and keep everyone safe. D2C instructors, who include former and current law enforcement professionals, will join local officers in delivering this critical training.

“Roadway safety is a justice issue,” said M. Quentin Williams, Founder and CEO of D2C. “Too many young drivers approach traffic stops with fear, confusion or misinformation. Our goal is to replace uncertainty with preparation so that young people know what to say, what to expect and how to keep everyone as safe as possible. Every community deserves to feel safe on its streets, and every life saved represents a future protected.”

The curriculum addresses the causes of fear and miscommunication that can escalate routine encounters with law enforcement. It focuses on de-escalation, violence prevention, trauma reduction and strengthening trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve. It also aims to help participants understand their responsibilities during traffic stops.

The initiative will feature a series of educational traffic safety events in Charlotte and Raleigh. Programming will include training for community partners and narrative-driven campaigns highlighting the human impact of roadway safety. This collaboration, scheduled to begin next month, creates new opportunities for students, new drivers and law enforcement to engage directly in improving statewide safety outcomes.

To ensure consistent, statewide impact, D2C will also partner with public high school principals, driver education programs, law enforcement agencies and county-level education offices in Mecklenburg and Wake counties. These partnerships will integrate the D2C Traffic Stop Safety Program into existing school schedules, driver education courses and community outreach efforts, ensuring access to students who are new or inexperienced drivers.

“We are proud to partner with D2C,” said Mark Ezzell, GHSP director. “Connecting with communities through authentic instruction by law enforcement professionals and powerful storytelling will help save lives and strengthen trust across the state.”

There is a great need for initiatives that foster safe and positive traffic interactions. According to the 2024 Traffic Stop Statistical Report from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, law enforcement agencies conducted more than 1.19 million traffic stops in 2024. More than 260 agencies, including municipal police departments, sheriff’s offices and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, participated in these enforcement efforts.

The report found:

Approximately 3% of stops resulted in a vehicle or person search;

Less than 5% of these stops resulted in an arrest;

Use of force or resistance occurred in a small percentage of overall encounters, but given the larger number of total stops, this still represented hundreds of cases statewide.

For many young people, a traffic stop is their first interaction with law enforcement. Without structured education and an understanding of what to expect, these encounters can reinforce fear, erode trust and shape long term perceptions of safety and the role law enforcement plays during traffic stops.

Partnerships with public sector entities like the N.C. Department of Public Instruction’s driver education programs, along with nonprofit organizations such as the YMCA of Greater Charlotte and YMCA of the Triangle, help strengthen and expand collaborative efforts—including the D2C and GHSP partnership—all working toward a safer North Carolina.

The D2C Traffic Stop Safety Program has established partnerships with municipal police departments, county sheriff’s offices, School Resource Officer units, traffic safety divisions and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Officers will participate in each session as educators to model positive engagement, demonstrating standard protocols and reinforcing shared responsibilities for safety.

Sessions will last up to two hours. Programming begins with a foundational overview of D2C’s mission and the importance of safe traffic stop interactions. This segment grounds students and community members in principles of mutual respect, civic responsibility and shared safety goals.

About Dedication To Community

Dedication To Community (D2C) is a national nonprofit that educates society about justice to include strengthening trust between law enforcement and communities through transformative education and relationship-building. D2C equips partners with tools that reduce conflict, de-escalate trauma and promote safer, more unified communities. For more information, please visit www.DedicationToCommunity.org.