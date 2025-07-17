ANSON COUNTY — Becoming well known for his philanthropic work these past twenty years through his foundation the HOLLA! Community Center in Morven, Mr. Leon Gatewood has quietly, modestly, and stoically worked towards affecting change in Anson County. When Gatewood became aware of the deplorable literacy rates among brown and black students in Anson County, he couldn’t unsee the numbers. Horrified, he rolled up his sleeves and with a handful of helpers by his side, created HOLLA!

Over the years, Gatewood and his team have provided mentoring, tutoring, tennis, taekwondo, catering, baking, and so many other activities for area youth free of charge. His focus having always been on up-and-coming generations, Gatewood is known to ask, “How are the children?”

He is currently hard at work putting T-Mobile’s $50,000 Hometown Grant awarded to HOLLA! to good use; by building an outdoor ampitheater for the commuity to come together and enjoy.

Gatewood’s efforts have proven to be as invaluable as it has been selfless for his community, touching many lives across the county.

Local professional baker and owner of Liyah’s Sweet Tooth, Aaliyah Crawford says, “When I think about Mr. Gatewood, I think about how loving a man he is and how he wants to make a difference in the lives of all the children. He had a vision, and he made it come true. He wanted to give children like me a chance to have fun all while learning at such a young age.”

Crawford shares Gatewood has been a part of her life for a very long time.

“He has watched me grow up literally from the first camp near Smith’s Funeral Home. I have a great connection with him, and he has given me a lot of opportunities to better myself and my business, as well as give back to the community.”

On the HOLLA! board, Kia Smith has had the privilege of getting to know Gatewood well, and feels he is a prolific community organizer throughout Anson County for many reasons.

She says, “He genuinely cares for the community and the people who make the community thrive and grow. He has developed a plethora of initiatives to assist children and young adults in their development, safety, personal growth, and journey to becoming productive members of society. He has encouraged me to help uplift people throughout the community by continuing my work with the New Rural Project and forming bonds with community members who invest their time, energy, and passion into helping Anson County flourish. I am truly grateful to Leon and the entire Gatewood family!”

Another life touched by Gatewood is that of Lorenzo Steele Jr. As an advocate for children and positive change every where he goes, Steele says he first learned about HOLLA! when he relocated to the area from New York City, desiring to get involved.

He explained, “I researched organizations that are passionate about supporting children and the community. During my research, I discovered HOLLA!, an organization that shares the same mission and goes above and beyond to assist children and families.”

Steele adds, “I have been involved in Morven for a little over a year and have witnessed HOLLA! evolve from focused community engagement to becoming an art district.”

Pastor of Harvest Ministries and City Reach Community Center, Steve Adams, has partnered with Gatewood in the past, his life also touched by the generosity and goodwill exhibited by him during the years he has known him to be a driving force for good in the community.

He says, “Leon Gatewood and HOLLA! have been a huge presence in our community for a long time. Harvest Ministries and City Reach Community Center have partnered with Leon and HOLLA! for many community endeavors.”

Adams shares the two have collaborated on back-to-school drives, giving away toys and backpacks together, talent shows, and youth events.

He says, “Leon has a heart and passion to help this entire community. We are thankful for him, thankful for HOLLA!, and we hope to continue to partner with him as often as we can in the future. There is nothing better than working with people like Leon who have no motives, other than to find a need and fill it, find hurts and heal them, so we are very grateful to Leon Gatewood.”

Pastor Adams summed up the feelings of most by saying, “We are grateful to Leon for all that he has brought to this community, and his love for Anson County.”