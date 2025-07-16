Jayveon Marshal and Damondre Lowery said they loved cooling off at the new splash pad

MiRanda Chewning brought her daughter Lyla out to the splash pad to spend some mother-daughter time together.

ANSON COUNTY — WPD enjoyed time Friday with the community at Wadesboro Park’s newly completed splash pad, handing out popsicles and getting to know the families they protect and serve.

Chief Thedis Spencer said, “Today really makes my heart feel good. We have had a lot of kids participate and we hope to be able to do more events like these with our community.”

Lieutenant Michael Childers agreed, saying he thought the event was an absolutely wonderful idea.

He said, “It has been great seeing the kids interact with law enforcement. It is always a special feeling having kids run up and give you a hug. This is a very welcoming community, and I feel blessed to reconnect with it.”

Giving credit where credit is due, both Spencer and Childers shared Det. Sgt. T. Nolen is to be credited for the community outreach idea- right down to the decorative flyer advertising the free event.

Nolen said, “We are really excited to see the community come out and take time to play with us. We want our community to know this is the kind of involvement we are striving to cultivate and want the people of Wadesboro to become familiar with seeing in their neighborhoods. This is the kind of relationship citizens can look forward to having with this police department in the future.”

She added, “I want to acknowledge not only certified officers came out and helped today, cadets going to BLET, certified officers waiting on state paperwork to come back, all came out to help. Our road officers took turns stopping in to introduce themselves and put names with faces. We want our community to know and feel comfortable with us.”

Offering backup security for the event, ACSO Sgt. M. Kobersy and Deputy B. Shull said they were there to “Offer assistance in keeping people safe so the WPD could focus on community.” They added, “It’s all about teamwork.”

Amy Marsh brought her boys, Waylon and Levii out to meet the officers, see the patrol cars, and of course cool off in the splash pad!

She said, “This was a refreshing idea. I love having the splash pad, it is a really great thing for the community to have somewhere to gather where the kids can play and adults can relax. Honestly, this place needed a little razzle dazzle. I love seeing the WPD out here making sure the kids have a fun time.”

Nearby neighbor Leanna Pough brought her high functioning autistic son to the splash pad to see the patrol car’s flashing lights and play in the splash pad.

She said, “He really loved the police vehicles, he is hyper focused, so it was really good for him. This is our second time getting out here to the splash pad. I think the county should build more of them.”

She said, “There was nobody here when we got here. I really hope more people will decide to come and check it out. I jog a lot here in the park and I always see law enforcement making their rounds through here, so I always feel safe.”

Jayveon said, “”It’s a lot of fun and feels so good.” His favorite part of the splash pad is hands down the big cup that sporadically dumps water.

Damondre added, “It is a lot of fun and beats sitting at home bored on the couch. I can come out here for free, get wet, and cool off until summer’s over.”