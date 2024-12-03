ANSON — Prophet H. Williams of P&L Security Door Hardware and Install addressed the Anson County Board of Education Monday night to discuss minority owned business involvement in the building process for the county’s new middle school.

Williams referenced general statute 143-1282 which states; “The state shall have a verifiable 10% goal of participation by minority businesses in the total value of work for each state building project.”

Williams, who was effusive in his praise for the new Superintendent of Anson County Schools Brian Ratliff, admitted that he had not had an opportunity to bid on the project. When opened to bidding, Williams hopes to secure the work associated with Division 8 of the school dealing with doors and also Division 10 which covers bathroom partitions.

“My proposal is to help other individuals that may be out here on probation or parole or behind in their child support so they don’t have to continue to keep going to a factory, so they know that there is someone out here that wants to help them. And those that have been incarcerated let them know they don’t have to… work down at the chicken farm, or the turkey farm, or down at the mill,” said Williams, who operates his business with the help of his wife.

According to Williams, his family-run business did work for the Anson County Jail under Sheriff Reid.

“Students need to know there are individuals out here to support them in any way we can,” said Williams.