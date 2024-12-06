ANSON — Mike Turner, who has served on the Anson County Board of Education representing District 1 since 2012, was honored at his last official meeting as a member of the school board Monday night.

Board Chair George Truman presented Turner with a plaque commemorating his service as well as offered many kind words of praise.

“We want to recognize him for the work that he has done for Anson County Schools.

MIke Turner has served as a dedicated member of the Anson County Board of Education… demonstrating unwavering commitment to the educational community and throughout his tenure,” said Truman.

He went on to speak of Turner’s love for Anson County school students and its athletic programs.

“Mr Turner made it a priority to attend school events and programs, whenever his schedule allowed, showing his commitment to the community and his support for our students. He particularly enjoyed attending athletic events, supporting student athletes, teams, and fostering school spirit within the community,” said Truman.

He recalled how Turner’s approach has often been characterized as “direct and firm,” though his intentions have always stemmed from a deep seated passion for fairness and equity in education.

Truman said he believes Turner has a soft spot for students, and his presence at these events highlights his genuine care for students’ growth and success.

“Mr. Turner has consistently advocated for the well being of all students, ensuring their needs were at the forefront of our decision making… Mr. Turner’s focus on student welfare was evident, and his diligent efforts to sponsor an environment where every child could strive… He consistently prioritized the best interest of the children above all else. The Anson County Board of Education honors MIke Turner for his twelve years of service, dedication, and commitment to creating a fair and supportive educational environment. We extend our deepest gratitude for his contributions and wish him all the best in his future endeavors,” said Truman to a round of cheering, and clapping. Fellow board members Linda Davis and Carol Gibson rose to their feet, sending Turner off with a standing ovation for his over a decade of service in the district.