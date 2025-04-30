Allyce Brown of Southern Hospitality takes a pause from the Saturday sales rush to pose with little Phoenix Hough

Sharon Headley (left) is pictured with her entrepreneur daughter, Rebecca Cornell (right). Saturday marked Cornell’s first time at the Farmer’s Market

ANSON — The Anson County Farmer’s Market returned Saturday with a plant sale and season opener that saw a crowded parking lot full of cars and low on spaces as Ansonians packed their favorite local summer hang out for good food, unique items, and fellowship.

New to the Market this season, Rebecca Cornell says “I am really surprised and impressed with the turn out, especially after a few of those downpours!”

Cornell and her mother Sharon Headley were selling candles and wax cubes made from essential oils and American-made organic soy. Though her sensitive nose candles smell divine, Cornell says her business is so new she hasn’t decided on a name for it yet.

Cornell explains “I got started making my own candles because I am very sensitive to strong smells. I used them around the office, and everyone started asking me about them, so my business is very much by word of mouth right of now.”

In addition to her candles, Cornell owns several chickens and will also be selling a dozen eggs for $5 every Saturday at the Farmer’s Market, along with her daughter’s hand-crafted jewelry, Jo’s 1 of a Kind.

A returning favorite, Ann Crescitelli was very proud of her Texas Prickly Pear Cactus sales.

Crescitelli said, “I started out with six and now I have only one lonely one left. Sales have really been surprisingly good today.”

Crescitelli also had Aloe plants, pink geraniums, cacti, and many other plant varieties for sale. Her daughter, also a fellow entrepreneur, had her Paige’s Leashes on display for sale, which are leashes for exotic animals such as dragons and sugar gliders.

The pair also craft and sale toys for exotic animals that range in price from $3 to $30 and are great for rabbits, hamsters, sugar gliders, and rats.

“We really try to keep our prices in the middle,” says Crescitelli.

Southern Hospitality’s Allyce Brown is another annual favorite at the Market, with quite a following across the county for her jams, jellies, and salas.

Brown says “I am so happy to be opening early this year. It gives us a longer season.”

This season, Southern Hospitality is offering Brown’s all natural blossom jellies in a variety of flavors: lavender, daisy, rose, and apple blossom.

Brown says “They are made from the blooms of edible flowers, so you really get that core taste. My favorite is the apple blossom. It’s really like biting right into a crisp apple.”

As always, Brown’s home-made salsa was a crowd pleaser.

She said, “We have really sold a lot of jars of my salsa today.”

The Anson County Farmer’s Market will run every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. throughout the summer season.