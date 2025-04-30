WADESBORO — Wadesboro is pleased to announce Jaxson Ellison as our 2025 Summer Camp Award recipient. SECU is thrilled to offer $500 scholarships to FAT CAT and Zard members statewide as an additional benefit to help cover expenses to their favorite camp. This is a perfect opportunity to connect with youth in a way that allows them to fulfill their dreams. Jaxson will be attending 4-H Camp Millstone – Cloverbud Camp, this 3-day experience features all the fun and excitement of camp at a pace specifically designed for high energy levels. Campers will participate in classes such as: Swimming, Arts and crafts, Hiking, Canoeing, Kayaking, Giant swing, Rock climbing, etc.