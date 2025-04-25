April 12

PEACHLAND — At 4:48 p.m., Deputy Benoist responded to a victim parked on the side of Longwood Road in a white, Dodge van following a report of a female victim being bitten by a pit-bull. At the scene, Deputy Benoist learned from the victim she was delivering packages when a pit bull suddenly ran out the front door of one of the homes. Alarmed, the victim began running. The dog gave chase, catching up with the female and biting her on the ankle. The victim claimed the owner came and got the dog to let go of her before any serious damage was done. The victim stated the owner of the dog was very apologetic and had offered her assistance. Following his conversation with the victim, Deputy Benoist next went to the home of the pit bull and spoke with its owner, who admitted the dog had escaped from the home when he had not been paying full attention. The owner acknowledged helping to get his dog to release the mail worker. He also claimed his dog had never attacked anyone prior to this incident. Deputy Benoist determined both parties to be safe, the scene secure, and notified both victim and owner that animal control would be contacting them the next day. Case closed by means other than arrest.

MORVEN — At 10:40 a.m., Deputy Wylder Kuhn responded to a residence on Main Street in reference to a report of possible animal neglect. When Deputy Kuhn first arrived at the scene, he was unable to locate the dog due to the large amount of clutter around the home. Failing finding the dog, Deputy Kuhn resorted to attempting to get someone to come to the door of the home, also to no avail. At this point, Deputy Kuhn continued his search of the property, eventually locating the dog in question hiding under a camper. Citing bad lighting conditions caused by the pouring rain, Deputy Kuhn could not get a good look at the animal, and decided to go speak with the neighbor who reported the possibly malnourished canine instead. At that residence, Deputy Kuhn learned from the female caller she became concerned when she noticed the physical appearance of the dog. The woman also stated she did not believe the owners were fit and offered to show Deputy Kuhn a picture of the dog since he had previously explained to her his inability to get a good look at the animal. In reports, Deputy Kuhn describes seeing an image of a dog whose spine and ribs were visibly sticking out. At this point, Deputy Kuhn obtained a copy of the image and began contacting his supervisor as well as Animal Control, who told him previous complaints by the same neighbor had only resulted in wellness checks confirming the good health of the canine. The following day, Deputy Kuhn again followed up at the home of the canine. He once again described difficulty locating the dog, but did, however, succeed in getting someone to answer the door of the residence. The owner explained he believed his dog looked in ill health due to her recent litter of puppies. Finally, Deputy Kuhn was at this point able to get a better view of the canine, who kept backing away when he approached and barking aggressively at him. For these reasons, he was still unable to get a clear enough of view to clearly ascertain for himself the health condition of the dog. He explained to the owner Animal Control would be contacting him within the next few days to resolve the matter. Case is active.

April 13

PEACHLAND — At 7:24 p.m., Deputy Galvan responded to a residence on Hasty Road following a complaint from the homeowner that someone was trespassing on their property. At the scene, Deputy Galvan spoke with the homeowner, who claimed he purchased the home from a relative of the trespasser. According to him, the trespasser used to live at the residence and was now refusing to leave following his court ordered eviction from the property. As other deputies arrived at the scene, they reported observing the alleged trespasser driving by the premises on a tractor. After flagging him down, the trespasser stated to deputies the property is his, though he acknowledged the legal battle is ongoing in the court system. He added he is currently suing the judge involved in the property dispute, as well as the Anson County Sheriff’s Office. Advised that if the caller who claimed to own the property could legally prove so the trespasser would be arrested, he then decided to leave the property. The owner next reported to deputies a man and woman in the process of stealing items out of his trailer located in the back of his property. When deputies arrived at the trailer and caught the pair in the act of committing theft, they stated to officers they were given permission by the trespasser who represented himself as the owner of the property to the couple. After apologizing to the owner, he allowed them to keep their haul as he said the items were not of much use to him. Case to be resolved in court.

WADESBORO — At 7:28 p.m., Deputy Cash responded to the area of White Store Road and Poplar Hill Church Road following the report of a trailer stolen off the back of the caller’s truck while he was turkey hunting. The owner described his trailer as a 6.5 x 12 ft. black utility trailer. He added his trailer is a dove tail trailer with an approximately three-foot gate on the rear. Provided with the needed information to add the trailer into NCIC as stolen, Deputy Cash attempted to report the missing trailer, only to find it unregistered. Case is active.

WADESBORO — At 7:58 a.m., Deputy Benoist spoke by telephone with a woman accused of trespassing and stealing an occupant’s cell phone from a home on Meachum Road. The female claimed to Deputy Benoist she went over to the home to blow-dry her hair. While there, she heard a cell phone ding from another room in the home. Thinking the phone to be hers, she claimed to Deputy Benoist she saw a text flash across the screen stating the texter was getting ready to call the police. It was at this moment the female claimed to realize the cell phone did not belong to her. Concerned she may be receiving a warrant for her Goldilock’s inspired trespass, she contacted Deputy Benoist who strongly encouraged her to return the cell phone. The female stated she would return the phone when she was finished drying her hair some more. A little while later, Deputy Benoist heard through communications the same female had returned to the residence on Meachum Road to return the borrowed phone. The woman described honking the horn several times, the sound finally eliciting a sighting of the home’s occupant who arrived at her car armed with a wooden stick. She then claimed he used his big stick to violently strike her vehicle several times. The woman stated she next threw the phone out of her car window as she drove away from the scene. Case has been closed by means other than arrest.