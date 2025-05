Saturday, May 3, four of the Ebony Dragons traveled to Richburg, SC to compete in the Richburg National Karate Championship. Pictured from left to right are; Curtis “Tre” Garth, Addison Jarrell, and Parker. On the back row is MAster Ronnie Covington and Senei Denise Watkins. Not pictured is Lorenzo Hubbard. Way to go Dragons!