WADESBORO — In celebration of a century of storytelling, community, and the performing arts, the Anson County Arts Council invites the public to a dazzling Centennial Soirée on May 31 at The Belvedere at Westwood, commemorating the Ansonia Theatre’s 100-year legacy in the heart of Wadesboro.

Themed in classic 1920s elegance, the evening will feature live entertainment, refreshments, and a glimpse back in time through historical exhibits and heartfelt tributes to the individuals and families who have supported the theatre for generations.

Founded in 1925, the Ansonia opened its doors as one of the first theatres to show movies and newsreels. Cowboy star, Lash LaRue graced the Ansonia in the 1940s and 50s, while Tweestie Railroad founder, Fred Kirby also made several appearances. What began as a vaudeville theatre has endured economic challenges and cultural shifts — always remaining rooted in its mission to bring the magic of live theatre to the community.

“This is more than a party,” says Executive Director, Scarlett Tolley. “It’s a celebration of every voice that’s echoed on our stage, every artist who dared to dream, and every audience member who sat in these seats and left inspired. We’re not just looking back — we’re setting the stage for the next 100 years.”

The evening will include a special 1920s-inspired decor, a display of commemorative and historical memorabilia, as well as recognition of those connected to the theatre’s founding and evolution. Guests can feel free to come dressed in vintage attire, although not required.

Limited-edition centennial keepsakes will be available. Tickets are now available at the Anson County Arts Council, or online at ansoniatheatre.com. All proceeds support the ongoing revitalization and preservation of this historic venue, ensuring its stage remains a vibrant home for the arts for generations to come. Event Details: What: Centennial Soirée — 100-Year Celebration of The Ansonia Theatre When:May 31, 2025 Where: The Belvedere at Westwood 109 Lennox Drive Wadesboro, NC 28150 Tickets:$65 each Available at ansoniatheatre.com or at the Anson County Arts Council Join us as we toast to 100 years of curtain calls — and a future that’s just as bright!