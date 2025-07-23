ANSON COUNTY — Safer Communities Ministries held a ribbon cutting for their new satellite center Wednesday; Anson Recovery Reentry Family Services in Wadesboro beside Feed My Lambs on Highway 74. Founder of the Union County based ministry Executive Director Darryl Oliver, says he is very excited to open a clinic here for those dealing with substance abuse disorders and their families. Safer Communities has six employees who are peer support trained by a top state certified trainer. In addition to peer support, Safer Communities Ministries will offer food, housing, resources and services to help people get back on their feet.

Oliver says, “We will also offer assistance getting patients to and from detox centers, any help they need, all free of charge for the patient and their loved ones. Anyone dealing with substance abuse issues and their loved ones are eligible for our services. They just need to walk in or call the office at (704) 572-6517.”

He added, “We build a lot of value and passion into our calling.”

Oliver’s ministry has been involved in Union, Anson, Stanly, and Montgomery counties for nearly 40 years, and has a main office in Monroe. According to information released by Oliver, “In January the new Anson center helped three individuals with food, housing, transportation, and NC identification. In February, seven individuals received assistance with detoxes, rehab, housing, and plans for after rehabilitation is completed. In March, one person was donated a bike to help with transportation needs, six received rehab and detox services, three were able to get ID’s, two were assisted with housing, and four obtained jobs. In April, one individual received housing, two patients went through rehab, another completed detox. An individual was assisted in getting their GED and seven others took advantage of community resources offered to them. In May, seven individuals were helped with rehab and community resources. In June alone, three received housing assistance, four with basic needs, two with trade school fees- which includes one enrolled at CPCC to get a contractor’s license, and one in truck driving school.”

Recovery Service Coordinator Ernie Walters says the new facility is looking for those who have stumbled in life.

Walters said, “We are looking for those who have stumbled and made bad decisions. Our service is a ministry above all else and as such is focused on redemption.” He added, “Here we will provide a sense of safety and a welcoming atmosphere. Our goal is to provide structure and a new lease on life, so that each day forward is not based in doubt or weighed down by the past but one where each day is a new beginning.”

Sharing a personal anecdote, Walters said, “I love to work outside. When working out in the yard, I looked for a place where nothing was growing and I planted a flower there. It reminds me that bad can be turned into good. God can grow anything anywhere.”

Also in attendance for the Anson Recovery Reentry Family Services ribbon cutting was President of the Anson County Chamber of Commerce Sandy Cox, who said, “The Chamber is very excited to welcome Safer Communities Ministry to our area. We look forward to working with them and seeing all the positive things they will be accomplishing and the resources they will be providing for those in need.”

Union County Sheriff Eddie Cathey has experienced firsthand the impact Safer Communities Ministry has had in the Union County Jail. For roughly 20 years, Oliver’s ministry has gone daily into the Union County Jail offering ministry and mentoring to inmates.

Sheriff Cathey says, “A lot of our inmates have never had a mentor to help guide them through life. It is a Bible-base program, and I have seen fantastic results.”

Cathey says he believes the ministry has aided in lowering recidivism rates in the county and has been very beneficial to residents of Union County struggling with addiction or care for someone that is.

Sheriff Cathey added, “I look forward to seeing and hearing about what is accomplished in Anson County through Mr. Oliver’s hard work and dedication.”

Anyone in Anson County who is struggling with substance abuse and looking for guidance and resources to get their life back on track, are encouraged to stop by Anson Recovery Reentry Family Services or contact Reentry Case Manager Hillary McConnell at (704) 572-6517.