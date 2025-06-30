An animal lover, Powell shares a picture of his beloved best friends, (pictured left to right) Lester and Bandit. Both dogs are rescue animals, and Bandit has since passed away.

*Story updated from its printed version**

ANSON COUNTY— John Powell Jr. announced his intention to run as candidate for North Carolina House of Representatives in service to District 55 on June 19. The district is compromised of both Central and Eastern Union County, and Anson County as a whole. Powell is planning a more formal announcement for later in the year. The position is currently held by long-serving Representative Mark Brody.

A fanciful term, Powell is considered a “Unicorn” in certain circles because he is a true, Charlotte-born, native son of North Carolina. As such, he has observed as the state he loves evolved through its challenges, learning from how previous leaders were at their strongest and most unified when they came out the other side of an issue having worked through it together.

Going on the record with The Anson Record, Powell said, “I am running as a Republican, it’s true, but I am not someone who is afraid to reach across the aisle to get things done. I have a proven track record of working with everyone. The bottom line is people need a representative that is not only going to listen to their concerns but then also go out and fight to address those concerns.”

When given his reasons for running, Powell cites his reservations over the political vitriol spewing currently from both major political parties, adding another factor making his decision to run easy is the recent attempts at legislative overreach at the state level. Powell is vehement in his opposition to HB 765, An Act to Reform Local Government Development, and any other bills like it.

Powell says, “Everything starts at the local level. Anson County has great voices representing them now in their current county commissioners. It gives me a strong voice to take back to Raleigh. The stronger the voice, the greater the effect.”

Knowing crime is a poignant and pressing concern of many Ansonians, Powell met with Sheriff Scott Howell.

“I know Sheriff Eddie Cathey [Union Co.], and I wanted to sit down and hear from Anson’s Sheriff directly. It goes back to how everything starts at the local level, and crime is no different. Sheriff Howell is out in the community, he knows the people, and in meeting him, I know he is doing all he can to keep making Anson County safer.”

On that note, Powell addressed the recent casino buzz, saying ultimately, he would not personally be for the legislation.

“Let me tell you why,” said Powell. “I do not believe it is a great way forward for any community because it encourages people with limited funds to gamble away their securities. Sure, a casino can bring in jobs, but so does industry.”

Powell believes the latter is where Anson County should focus, explaining, “A tax base cannot thrive on the revenues of single-family homes alone, there must be industry. Anson County has farmland we need to protect. But it also has other lands that are perfect for industry to start building up the county’s coffers.”

He continued, “I think if we promote opportunities with a balance of industrial, single-family housing, and business opportunities, that will spur a strong and steadfast economy for our District, while still encouraging a balance between development and preserving both counties farmland.”

Beginning the work of learning the issues Ansonians care about before even declaring his intention to run, Powell has been quietly driving from his home in Union County to attend Anson County Board of Commissioner meetings, as his schedule allows, since February.

One thing he has learned is residents’ concerns regarding zoning and landfills.

“First, it is a health issue and should be addressed as such, not just an environmental one. The ultimate goal is to leave behind a better future for our children. We need to step up now, work together regardless of our political affiliations and do something about the changes we want to see. I want to be your voice, to represent everyone’s opinions and concerns in Raleigh, and to fight for what voters believe in.”

Turning to Anson’s aging sewer system, Powell said, “The sewer system needs attention. North Carolina offers various grants and loan programs to support water and wastewater infrastructure projects, including repairs and upgrades.”

He further explained, “The North Carolina legislature has been actively supporting water and sewer repairs through various funding initiatives and programs.”

If elected, Powell says as District 55’s Representative, he will stay on top of monitoring the 2023 Appropriations Act, and the Governor’s additional funding initiatives. He added, “Including the $253,000 announced last July [2024]. I need to research this further to better inform Anson County of its status.”

Powell mentioned other avenues, such as the Viable Utility Reserve Program, which the NC Department of Environmental Quality describes on its website in simple terms as, “The state’s road map for viable water and wastewater utilities that safeguard public health, protect the environment, support vibrant communities and encourage economic development.”

Pivoting from politics to the personal, Powell shares his father is UNC Chapel Hill football legend, John Kenneth Powell Sr. An All-American player for UNC Chapel Hill, he played from 1946 until 1949.

Proof love for the game runs in the blood, Powell has been a fan of the Carolina Panthers football team since their inaugural season way back in 1995. Two of Powell’s favorite players are Greg Olsen and Steve Smith Sr. Powell considers his autographed Smith Sr. jersey to be among one of his most treasured pieces of Carolina memorabilia.

A former deacon in his family’s church, Carmel Presbyterian Church in Charlotte, Powell says his faith both guides and drives his commitment to never stray from voting his conscience and to serving voters in a way that brings them a feeling of honor and pride in their state. Powell currently attends Central Church of Charlotte and Lee Park Baptist Church in Monroe.

With his children now grown, Powell enjoys spending time with his furry friend, a rescue dog he named Lester after his grandfather, the late John Lester Powell. Until recently, Powell had two rescue dogs: Lester and Bandit. His ride or die best friend, Powell said losing his cocker spaniel Bandit nearly broke his heart.

“It really was so unexpected. I always said Bandit was the one that would outlive us all.”

Powell says he is content with where he is at in his life and has no need for a title.

“The title just goes with the position needed to get things done. That is what I am about, being transparent about the issues and fighting to get the things done that benefit all of us. I just can’t sit back and watch the government overreach. Trying to take decision making power away from the local government is offensive.”

More information about candidate John Powell Jr.’s stances and political vision for District 55, can be found by visiting his website https://vote-john-powell.org