ANSON COUNTY — This week Anson County Homes of Hope began selling premium boiled Virginia peanuts for a reasonable $5 a quart.

Executive Director Chipper Long says, “We will do this throughout the summer, maybe even longer into the Fall.”

A self-described peanut snob, Long says the peanuts are made with a secret family recipe, and he is currently offering original and Cajun varieties. He explained that the board decided on selling boiled peanuts rather than planning a one-shot fundraiser or event, because it was something that could be done while still getting work done in the office.

Susan Hallman, also a member of the AC Homes of Hope Board, says, “We are a non-profit organization who seeks out properties in need of renovations we can offer an already hard-working family- priorities for homes are given to those with children. We do not want to see any child living in a car or couch surfing in unsafe environments.”

Hallman adds, “Our vision is an Anson County where homelessness does not exist. Every peanut we sale brings us closer towards making this vision a reality.”

Long and Hallman also envision community garden spaces where neighbors can gather and relax together. Currently, Long is in the process of writing grants to help make three community gardens a reality. Believing the area to be in a food desert, Long says they would like to plant tomatoes, okra, watermelon, pumpkins, and herbs.

Hallman points out all proceeds made by the sale of the boiled peanuts, or by AC Homes of Hope’s upcoming cookbook, stay in Anson County to benefit the people who live in Anson County.

Additionally, the non-profit is working towards opening Hope Kitchens where jobs will be provided in the community through the making and selling of jams, jellies, baked goods, and maybe even one day treats for pets.

Across the way from AC Homes of Hope the group is working on what they are tentatively calling the “Emergency Stabilization Campus” where they eventually anticipate housing 4 to 15 tenants.

Long says they don’t just put lipstick on a pig; their focus is on offering safe housing that improves the complexion of its neighborhood.

The home has four to five bedrooms, and each will have its own restroom with a common area for laundry. Tami Newell, who is also on the AC Homes of Hope board, points out the house sat for a while before they took possession, and the bathrooms will need to be upgraded, and the home will need rewiring. All in all, the home will take a lot of work, time, and investment to accomplish the non-profit group’s goals.

Ultimately, the home is to be a haven for families and individuals in need of a safe stopping place.

Hallman says, “It will be a place for people to work through life issues so when they are ready they can move on. We will help with getting them the things they need to start a household with when they are ready, like furniture, linens, towels, flatware.”

Newell adds, “We get calls every day for people who need help- it’s really sad.”

AC Homes of Hope is always in need of donations and volunteers. Boiled peanuts will be on sale throughout the summer, potentially with new varieties to be added along the way. The crew are available Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 303 C-East View on Leak Ave. Support the cause and get your quart of peanuts today!