Defamation lawsuit filed in Superior Court

WADESBORO — Late Friday, Interim Wadesboro Police Chief Jason Eschert posted an official statement released by his office detailing conclusions made by investigators into the death of K-9 Officer Blitz, who was shot to death by a fellow WPD officer following a high-speed chase and traffic stop April 2.

According to reports, the chase, which began in Wadesboro, concluded on a Mt. Gilead roadside in Montgomery County, with the arrest of the suspect, Lewis Davis.

Eschert announced, “After contacting the State Bureau of Investigation and Montgomery County District’s Office, who has jurisdiction over the area where the pursuit ended in the suspect’s arrest, has determined that no charges will be brought related to the K-9’s death.”

Eschert added in his statement, “Two officers involved have resigned due to this unfortunate incident.”

The date on the document initially read April 11, 2024. An amended statement was later released.

Wadesboro town Councilman Garrett Snuggs confirmed Eschert’s statement on his public Facebook page, stating “I didn’t craft the letter. Date may be wrong, but [the] information is right.” He added, “The officers resigned in lieu of being fired, just for transparency.”

Also weighing in via a Facebook posting, Councilman Chipper Long stated “The chief does not speak for the town of Wadesboro.”

In addition to announcing the investigative findings into the shooting death of K-9 Officer Blitz, Eschert has also filed a defamation lawsuit against former K-9 Blitz’s owner Joshua Harrington in response to alleged inaccurate statements Eschert claims Harrington made about him, K-9 Blitz and the Wadesboro Police Department.

Filed in Anson Superior Court, Eschert is represented by attorney Ellen Bragg.

The handler for Blitz, Officer Kayla Wright, has since posted several statements detailing the incident. In a since viral Facebook posting, Wright states “The town manager hires and fires all officers. The town manager made the decision to terminate me! I was told to bring in all my gear and everything related to the police department. I resigned in lieu of termination due to them saying I did not follow policy, which was the chief telling me not to deploy my K-9.”

Wright goes on to add, “However, there is a recording of me being given a direct order ‘The K-9 car is the lead car, she can and will deploy the K-9.’”

While the investigation into K-9 Blitz’s death may have concluded, a town reeling is left with more questions than answers. It remains unclear if K-9 Blitz was tased, pepper sprayed, or even how many times he was shot. The whereabouts of K-9 Blitz’s remains is also currently unknown.

This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as they become available.