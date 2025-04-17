WADESBORO ─ It was a battle of opposing statements Monday night at Wadesboro’s packed town council meeting where Interim Wadesboro Police Chief Jason Eschert faced off against former K-9 Blitz owner, Josh Harrington, over the K-9 officer’s past training and service history.

Speaking first, Harrington said “I care that an innocent dog was killed, his name was Blitz. I find it hard to believe that Blitz could serve three to four years at another agency without issue, but he comes here for 63 days and is murdered.”

Harrington went on to accuse the Wadesboro Police Department of engaging in a conspiracy to cover up the alleged murder of K-9 Blitz, a law enforcement K-9 officer he donated to the Wadesboro Police Department on January 31 to assist the department in developing a K-9 unit.

He said, “And it is covered up, it was covered up because the remains were mishandled. The remains disappeared quickly. You only do that if you are hiding something. He was a well and highly trained dog. He was here to be a single purpose narcotics dog to clean up this community. He violated that contract. That man, [Eschert] over there, this all rests upon him and his decision making in whom he placed the dog with.”

Harrington went on to question the experience of K-9 Blitz’s handler.

“The handler, I use that term lightly, was only in law enforcement for a year and eight months. That is not even enough time to have experience on the streets — I was a police officer, and my father served 32 years. I have been around K-9s my entire life. I have never, and the folks who have been in the K-9 training world for 40-plus years, have ever seen anything like this.”

Harrington added, “You do not shoot your own dog, under any circumstance. There was a neglect in training, there was ignorance, and just downright bad decision making on that man [Eschert] over there. It rests upon him and him alone. He went rogue without y’all’s knowledge. He didn’t tell you about the contract that we have. I am calling for the immediate resignation and dismissal of him.”

Later in the council meeting, Eschert shared information he claimed to have discovered about K-9 Blitz’s history, specifically as it relates to his service with the Virginia State Police.

He began by saying, “I am heartbroken at the loss of K-9 Blitz. I was told I was not able to speak. I have chosen to risk my job and speak.”

Eschert next addressed rumors regarding his request for a SBI investigation into K-9 Blitz’s death be conducted, before he launched into the service canine’s previous law enforcement work in Virginia.

He said “I did an investigation into this matter, and, yes, I have contacted the SBI and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and I also contacted the Virginia State Bureau of Police, where Blitz originated. I learned from the Virginia State Police K-9 Blitz had two handlers, [and] K-9 Blitz, unprovoked, attacked both handlers.”

Eschert continued, “K-9 Blitz, also unprovoked, attacked the trainer, but the trainer was able to fend him off. K-9 Blitz, unprovoked, attacked a [kennels’] attendant and caused some serious injuries. At that time, Virginia State police decided to decommission K-9 Blitz.”

He added “K-9 Blitz was given to Mr. Harrington with the understanding that he would only be used to breed. Unfortunately, Mr. Harrington elected to give the Wadesboro Police Department a donated dog, that he said was not a bite apprehension dog. That too has been confirmed — that K-9 Blitz was a bite apprehension dog and was not trained for narcotics in Virginia.”

Acknowledging he became aware of these facts only after Blitz’s death, it remains unclear why the information was not previously known or requested by Chief Eschert prior to his approving K-9 Blitz for operation.

Eschert closed by saying, “So as much as people want to get up here and say, and spew whatever was spewed, facts are facts. Facts are what I stand behind. I am sorry at the loss of that dog and more will come out later that I cannot discuss here. But if you want to trash me and expect me to keep my mouth shut, it is not going to happen.”