‘Our Giving Tree’ 5K & Literary Escape Fundraiser is May 10

MORVEN – HOLLA! proudly commences its 20th Anniversary with the 9th Annual ‘Our Giving Tree’ HOLLA! 5K and Afternoon Literary Escape Fundraiser on Saturday, May 10, 2025, at 229 East Main Street, Morven, NC. This signature event brings together fitness, storytelling, and purpose, raising vital support for HOLLA!’s ongoing literacy and youth development programs.

The morning begins with a professionally timed and measured 5K in Morven, NC. Open to runners and walkers of all ages and skill levels, the race promotes wellness, fun, and community spirit. Awards will be given to the largest team and top finishers in each age group. As part of the 5K experience, families and spectators can also enjoy a special story-time session with acclaimed storyteller Tyris Jones.

5K Details:

• Registration: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.

• Race Start: 9:00 a.m.

• Entry Fees: $20 per person | $200 per team (minimum of 10 members)

•Register:https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/Morven/Holla5K

An Afternoon of Stories & Celebration will begin at 3:00 p.m. for adults 18+ are invited to An Afternoon Literary Escape, a vibrant literary gathering celebrating the power of storytelling. Guests will enjoy live readings, local author engagement, and featured works from youth participants in the 2024 Little Flower AI Winter Literacy Camp hosted by HOLLA!.

The event includes hors d’oeuvres by Designed by Me Catering and desserts from HOLLA!’s Jr. Chef Academy.

Literary Escape Details:

• Time: 3:00 PM

• Cost: $20 per person

• Registration Deadline: May 5, 2025

• Tickets & Sponsorships: https://givebutter.com/VMu1Mn