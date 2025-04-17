April 5

LILESVILLE — At 3:44 a.m., responding to a call on Knotts Road, Deputy Cox was turning from Camden Street onto Knotts Road when a deer suddenly jumped out in front on him, striking his vehicle on the right side, causing damage to the passenger headlight, fender and door. Case is active.

April 6

LILESVILLE — At 1:00 p.m., Deputy Jackson responded to Stanback Ferry Rd. following a report of damaged solar panels. Arriving at the scene, Deputy Jackson spoke with the caller who explained he received a work ticket alerting him to malfunctioning solar panels at the location. When the victim arrived, he noticed two holes cut into the fencing, as well as another hole cut into one of the solar panels. The victim stated he knew the solar panels were active the night prior, when they were turned off for the evening hours. He also told Deputy Jackson he did not know if any further damage had been done as his grass was too high to properly tell, and he stated he would let Deputy Jackson know after mowing the lawn if anything further appeared amiss. Extra patrols will continue in the area. Case is active.

LILESVILLE — At 10:14 p.m., Deputy Cox and Deputy King responded to a residence on Evander Little Road following a report of a disturbance breaking out inside of the home between a mother and her daughter. At the scene, deputies spoke with the mother involved in the disturbance, who stated to them she got into an altercation with her daughter over sleeping arrangements. She claimed to deputies when she went to her bedroom to attempt to get some sleep, she found her daughter at the foot of her bed, refusing to get up and allow her to lay down. The mother claimed the altercation turned physical when her daughter struck her in the left eye, causing visible bruising. The mother further stated she tried to extricate herself from her daughter by pulling her hair. According to the mother, the daughter then left the room, but returned a few minutes later, now brandishing a knife. Seeing the knife, the mother’s boyfriend stepped in, his intervention bringing a conclusion to the dust-off. Mother and daughter were transported to the magistrate’s office, where the mother was advised of her rights in regard to her juvenile daughter’s aggression. The daughter’s father was called to the magistrate’s office also, and it was decided he would take their daughter home for the night to his residence. Case closed by means other than arrest.