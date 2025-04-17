ANSON COUNTY — When it comes to performing one’s civic duty, native Ansonian Mitchell Huntley has been quietly working to accomplish many goals he has for the county — including bringing back beloved softball team, the Lady A’s.

Huntley said, “This is nostalgic, its symbolic and I am excited to have them returning.”

He says making his idea to bring the Lady A’s back for another softball game a reality faced a few uphill climbs along the way to fruition, but he is happy to now announce the Lady A’s are returning in a softball game scheduled for April 26 at 2 p.m. at Anson Middle School. He is also excited to share several of the original Lady A’s are still playing and will be a part of the April 26 game.

Huntley says “They are in their sixties, but they are still playing. I think that is really awesome. People still remember them.”

When he’s not working to bring fan favorite softball teams back to the area, Huntley works with TeamUp Connections out of Charlotte to bring an impactful youth mentor-ship program to Anson County, Cardio in the Park, and the Den Foundation mentoring program for ages five and up.

For more information on these programs Huntley can be reached at (704) 322-9828.