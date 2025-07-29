July 11

POLKTON — At 7:01 p.m., report of missing vehicle, later located in Union County. Cased closed by means other than arrest.

July 12

LILESVILLE — At 8:24 a.m., report of damage to the steering column of a 2003 Mitsubishi Lancer and back door of home, stolen 50” Samsung TV, value unknown. Case is active.

July 13

WADESBORO — At 2:29 a.m., report of a suspicious vehicle broken into and vandalized. At the scene, damage was found on the rear passenger door window, and to the steering column. The vehicle was a 2013 Hyundai Elantra, value of damage unknown. Case is active.

July 18

LILESVILLE — At 1:14 a.m., report of white male trespasser, approximately 6 feet tall, short, dark hair, messing with animals on the property. Case is active.

LILESVILLE — At 7:55 a.m., report of eight commercial farmhouse fan electric motors, valued at $1,600 and copper wiring, valued at $1,000, stolen from chicken farm. Case is active.

MORVEN — At 10:11 p.m., report of possible peeping tom linked to drug activity. Patrols increased in the area. Case is active.

WADESBORO — At 6:44 p.m., report of church broken into, no items stolen. Case is active.

July 19

MORVEN — At 1:14 a.m., report of home invasion, stolen items include Homelite chainsaw valued at $75, hedge trimmer valued at $120, Kirby vacuum cleaner valued at $500, Foca laundry detergent valued at $20, Black and red prescription glasses valued at $700, and a Verizon Straight Talk cell phone valued at $150. Case is active.

WADESBORO At 2:13 p.m., report of possible hit and run of a mailbox with damage, valued at $40. Case closed by means other than arrest.

MORVEN — At 9:45 a.m., report of broken window, valued at $80, at vacant residence. Case is active.

July 20

MORVEN — At 6:46 p.m., report of domestic dispute and motor vehicle accident involving damage to a tire, value of destruction $200. Case closed by means other than arrest.

LILESVILLE — At 7:50 p.m., report of home invasion, no items missing from the residence. Case is active.