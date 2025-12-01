WAXHAW – The Anson Bearcats made a strong showing at the Thanksgiving Bash held at Cuthbertson High School, competing against thirteen other teams in one of the first major meets of the winter/indoor track season.

Despite being one of the smallest schools in attendance, the Bearcats proved they belonged on the track. The Anson girls’ squad delivered an impressive performance, securing 2nd place overall, while the boys’ team earned a solid 6th place finish in a competitive field.

The results highlighted the hard work, dedication, and early-season momentum of both teams. With strong finishes in a meet filled with larger programs, the Bearcats continue to show that heart, discipline, and teamwork can carry them to the front of the pack.

Go Bearcats!

