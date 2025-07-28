The time has come for me to step into the footprints left behind by all the Anson Record staff writers who have come before me and draft what may seem like an all too familiar refrain in Anson County: my goodbye. Many of you have already heard I accepted a position with another Champion Media newspaper this week. In fact, I will already officially be gone when this goes to print.

I know as a county you have lost businesses, neighbors, and friends over the last few years as it seems so many are inevitably finding themselves choosing to chart their future course away from Anson. I too, must do so now, with a lot of disillusionment and a sad heart.

I applied several times to work at the Anson Record. When I finally got my call for an interview and request for writing samples I talked with my previous Editor, making sure every line of my writing was as perfect as I could get it.

When the day came for my interview, I’m not ashamed to admit I begged. I cast aside any vestiges of pride and swore that they could find no one who would be more passionate and more dedicated to the Anson Record than this girl who has only ever wanted to write.

I wanted to be in Anson. I asked to be in Anson. I fought to be in Anson.

“Please give me this chance and I will prove it,” I declared.

And in my just over two years with the Anson Record, we have done just that together. This community responded. It shows in the subscription increases and the more than doubled Facebook followers. It shows in the often-spirited comments and reactions to news stories. We have weathered a lot together and I never imagined I would be stepping away so soon from my position. But as the song goes; “I will hang around as long as you will let me.”

I learned a lot of valuable lessons here, both professionally and in life. I have had moments of being on cloud nine, and moments where the darkness of humanity has been nearly impossible to fathom and reconcile myself too.

I will always remember how nervous I was for my first ever interview with local baker Aaliyah Crawford at the Harvest Ministries Outreach Center. From there I interviewed the crew over at Oasis Kitchen and Café. Not long after, I met Mr. Leon Gatewood at his brother’s Stop Killing Us Black Lives Matter Rally, who, in taking me under his wing, made a profound impact on my career at the Anson Record. He opened many doors for me along the way.

I know things are a little scary in Anson right now and there are real fears this community is already being “bypassed” by drugs, crime, and violence. If I have learned anything about Anson County, it is that all the tools needed to correct course are already in the hands of the collective.

From an outsider’s perspective, my unsolicited advice is to set aside race and division and instead look forward to building a future together. Anger, distrust, and division will not bring new businesses or families to the county, which are prerequisites to shoring up its tax base and supporting infrastructure needs.

Lasting change will not come with a revolving door of warm bodies on political boards or a healthy police department. These are surface-level changes, reflective of the effect not the cause. The change that lasts, that is real, is rooted in mutual honesty about what the problems really are and having the confidence in each other to discuss the cause without predetermination and distrust. A county divided cannot thrive, is not thriving.

As WPD Interim Chief Spencer said recently — crime stems from a lack of community involvement and unity — and the same is true when it comes to school education scores.

Support the youth; they are the County’s greatest asset as they represent its future. Get them a recreational facility by hook or by crook, show them adults of every race, color, and creed can love each other enough to fight for each other’s children— regardless of what that child looks like.

Pastor and Commissioner Joshua Ellerbe once told me, “If I can’t love you, then how can I serve you.” These are true words because a heart of service is born out of having a greater love for others than for oneself.

It is election season, and as this is my last opinion column I will write as a full-time Anson Record staff writer, I will share my unsolicited opinion on what makes a good leader.

When I think of a leader, I think of a polarizing figure. Polarizing because leaders take a stand, and by doing so they force their voters to as well. They take a stand because it is the right thing to do, not because it is popular or comfortable. If a leader’s stance is swayed by popularity or fear of reprisals, rather than by what they believe, their convictions will always be for sale. They lack the backbone needed to put the public action behind their words. Merely a warm body, this type of leader is one in name only and lacks two essential qualities needed to lead: integrity and accountability. Neither trait can be taught or faked; it’s inherent to the core of the person. A true leader understands if they fail to convince people to follow them, then they failed to lead. Born leaders are not intimidated by choosing a side on an issue, or as author Harper Lee wrote, “The one thing that doesn’t abide by majority rule is a person’s conscience.”

I want to thank all of you who contacted me throughout the week, especially William “Boogie” Short and Toni Rorie, for your words of encouragement regarding my new professional endeavor.

Sheriff Scott Howell and his entire staff have made me feel welcome since day one. I hope the new sheriff’s office I will be working with will be half as supportive and transparent as they strive to be.

I would also like to say a special thank you to Sandy Cox, President of the Anson County Chamber of Commerce for all her hard work and dedication to fostering new growth and business in every area of the county. Never have I seen Ms. Cox miss an opportunity to be present and supportive at every event I covered during my tenure.

Just because I accepted a new position this week, does not mean that I am gone for good. I will still be lurking around, pestering y’all for quotes until a reporter is hired. I know my replacement will cover your stories with as much care and compassion as I have done.

I hope as you still see me out and about, you will take the opportunity to stop and have a chat. I will be close by and will remain involved, even if it is from afar. I will still be with Champion Media, and should you need me, I hope you will reach out.

Remember, it is not enough to merely recite the words of former Sheriff Landric Reid, one must live them; “You gotta stand for something or you’ll fall for anything.”

Goodbye and good luck Anson!