July 6

PEACHLAND — At 6:12 p.m. Deputy I. Cash receive a call from an Amazon driver claiming a man was in the front yard of a home on Pheiffer Road where he was making a delivery walking around brandishing a firearm. The delivery driver said that while he was in the driveway attempting to deliver a package, the male walked around playing with the gun and occasionally pointing it at him. After handing the package off to a female at the residence, the driver left the home. Having video of the incident, the driver emailed the footage to Deputy Cash who observed a male playing with a black colored firearm but did not witness the individual pointing it at anyone. Deputy Cash explained the victim’s options to him, before heading out to Phifer Road to investigate further. After arriving at the address provided by the driver, Deputy Cash quickly learned the home he sought was actually further down the street. Finally arriving at the correct scene of the crime, Deputy Cash ran plate numbers for the vehicles parked in the driveway before attempting to get someone to the door of the home. According to reports by Deputy Cash, no one appeared to be home at the residence. Case is active.

July 10

WADESBORO — At 11:39 a.m., Deputy B. Shull responded to a residence on Whispering Pines Road following a report of a domestic disturbance taking place between a mother and her son. At the scene, Deputy Shull learned from the mother that her son had pushed her, and while she did not want to press charges, she did want law enforcement to speak with her son. Speaking with the minor who said he struck his mother out of anger, Deputy Shull counseled the young man that anger is no reason to lay a hand on another person and pointed out that as he gets older, these types violent of actions will land him in jail. Case closed by means other than arrest.

PEACHLAND — At 7:52 p.m., Deputy I. Cash responded to a residence on Upper White Store Road following a report of a drunken disturbance going down. The female caller initially told communication services the male was at the door of the home with no weapons. She later called back into dispatch and reported the male had now barricaded himself inside the home and no one could get in. At the scene, Deputy Cash spoke to the female caller who identified herself as the mother of the male inside the home, named Nikolas Dotson. The mother said her son had tried to start a fight with her other son, Thomas Dotson. The mother told Deputy Cash she wanted Nikolas to be removed from the property. Unfortunately for the mother, Nikolas legally lives with her and therefore could not be removed from his residence. Deputy Cash advised the mother she would need to go through the process of filing for eviction because as the situation currently stands, the son has as much right to the home as his mother. At this time, Nikolas decided to exit the residence and speak with Deputy Cash. He explained that his mother and his brother, Thomas, were trying to get him kicked out of the house and were antagonizing him to anger. Nikolas also stated his mother, and brother came inside the residence and tried to break his door down. Deputy Cash then advised all parties that if they were going to antagonize one another in their private rooms, then they needed to record the incidents and not feed into the drama of the others. All parties agreed and retired to their separate corners.

PEACHLAND — At 8:37 a.m., Deputy I. Cash received a follow up call to respond back to the home on Upper White Store Road in reference to an assault occurring between the two Dotson brothers. At the scene, Deputy Cash spoke with Nikolas who had barricaded himself inside of the residence earlier in the evening. Deputy Cash now found Nikolas to be sporting a bloody lip, caused by his brother punching him in the face. Due to the volatility of the situation, Sgt. R. Melton arrived on scene to offer backup, standing by with Nikolas, while Deputy Cash spoke with Thomas and his mother inside of the home. The mother stated she was sitting in the kitchen when she heard Nikolas in his private room possibly throwing items around. Acting quickly, she began recording Nikolas as previously instructed by Deputy Cash to do. Nikolas came out of his room to discover his mother was recording him and grew irate. Next, Nikolas allegedly pushed his mother in an attempt to take her phone away from her. It was then, according to the mother, that Thomas jumped in and the two began brawling on the kitchen floor. Thomas told Deputy Cash he saw Nikolas over his mother and decided to defend her. He showed Deputy Cash a cut leg and bruised wrist, injuries he claimed were from the altercation. Both brothers wished to press charges against the other, however, only Nickolas Dotson was transported to the magistrate’s office. All parties involved subsequently arrived, and all spoke with the magistrate, who found probable cause for simple assault against both Nikolas and Thomas Dotson. The formerly dueling Dotson brothers were remanded to the Anson County Jail without incident. Case closed by arrest.

July 11

ANSONVILLE — At 1:42 a.m., Deputy S. Mullis responded to a residence on Martin Street following a report of the home being shot into. At the scene, Deputy Mullis spoke with the caller who said someone shot into her home from the direction of Ingram Street. Deputy Mullis then checked the roadway in the general area, locating 14 spent .223 shell casings displaying PSD on each one. Several bullets struck the outside of the residence; however, deputies were unable to locate any projectiles inside of the home. The victim stated she was not sure who could have shot into her residence, though she did mention she and her family are involved in a feud of unknown origin with a family down the road. A female who is a part of this family down the road has allegedly been communicating threats to the victim on social media, though she lives out of the county. Hearing more, Deputy Mullis learned the feud probably stemmed from a homicide that occurred June 27, 2025, as the victim of the homicide is related to the woman from out of town making threats on social media. The spent shell casings were collected and placed into evidence. Case is active.

LILESVILLE — At 5:46 p.m., Deputy C. Raffaldt responded to a home on Moss Drive in reference to a man reporting that his neighbor contacted him via his RING camera, saying someone in a dark blue Sedan ran him over outside his home on Vintage Road. At the scene, Deputy Raffaldt met with the victim, who he found sitting on the front porch in an obvious state of pain. The victim said he was at Whit’s convenience store when a man with a dark complexion and driving a dark blue Sedan, offered to give him a ride to his residence on Vintage Street. During the ride, everything seemed to be fine, however, when the victim excited the vehicle, the driver immediately reversed into him. The victim said he was hit by his still open car door and then had it drug over him. Deputies were unable to locate any signs of the dark-complexioned man driving the dark blue Sedan. Case is active.