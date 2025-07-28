Have you ever been at the grocery store with all the good intentions in the world of eating healthily, only to look around and see that your dollar will stretch so much farther if you instead spend the week eating horrible things for you? If America has such an obesity problem, and the government claims to care so much, why is everything in the produce section more expensive than any of the products found on the chip aisle?

Another thing I find suspicious in the produce area of the grocery store is the presence of genetically modified fruits and vegetables. So, if we don’t want to eat the fake fruit, our “choice” is to pay even more for organic?

Grocery store-wide there has been an infiltration of various substances not found in the diet of other Western civilizations; why is it a matter of legislative policy in other countries not to poison the food of its citizenry?

Many American food products would not be considered consumable in other civilized countries. From a toddler to a teen, my daughter still cannot handle red dye 40. Within seconds of consuming something with Red dye 40 listed in its ingredients, she is bouncing off the walls.

Is there a reason why food the American farmer grows in American soil cost more than a bag of Lay’s potato chips?

Can anyone explain why a bottle of fruit juice cost $6, while a two liter of soda can be purchased for .99?

My grandmother worked every day in her big garden, where she grew and canned her own fruits and vegetables, which I know because I too “worked” in this garden every summer, as well as prepared her own chickens, which I know from eating her fried chicken, and not because she ever let my sister or I watch this spectacle, to my lasting, life-long regret.

Her summer toil lasted her, and usually us, throughout the winter. When my grandmother passed, it was a very sad day when we cracked open the last of her canned pears, worse, the day we ate the last jar of green beans.

Why have we forgotten how to feed ourselves?

Since the American diet changed rapidly in the 1980s with the prevalence of the microwave and foods designed to be “cooked” inside this radiation generator, obesity rates in the United States have ballooned, pun intended. As weight scales across the country have doubled, so has there been a similar increase in diagnoses of dangerous cancers, autoimmune diseases, developmental delay conditions, ect., in all age ranges across the American public.

A creepy trend recently introduced into American society is meat grown from cells taken from your favorite celebrity. The misguidedly wealthy among us, can now drop an exorbitant amount of money down on getting to sample a slice of their favorite celebrity. Not only does this practice sound disgusting, it also sounds unhealthy and disturbingly like manufacturers of this “meat,” BiteLabs, are attempting to encourage cannibalism.

Eating healthy is no longer just about cost difference, it is now about what is fake and what is not, and having to ask yourself if your meat is real, grown in a lab, or made from bugs? Even seeds for fruits and vegetables are now genetically modified.

If you want to eat healthy these days, what is the American family, or average citizen, to do?