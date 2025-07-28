July 3

WADESBORO — At 7:05 a.m., Deputy D. Lazo responded to a residence on Kendall Rd. following a report of two males of unknown ethnicity breaking into the garage of the home. At the scene, Deputy Lazo learned the males used bolt cutters to achieve entrance, backing a U-Haul vehicle down the driveway and loading into it a welder, leaf blower, misc. tools, and an ATV. The value of items is unknown. Case is active.

July 4

WADESBORO — At 11:44 a.m., Deputy Wylder Kuhn responded to a residence on Mayflower Rd. in response to a bathroom brawl between family members, possibly involving a firearm. At the scene, Deputy Kuhn spoke with the alleged female victim who stated to him a male inside the home punched her and pointed a firearm at her. Deputies were unable to locate any injuries consistent with the female victim’s story on her person. Investigating further, Deputy Kuhn spoke with the male who explained while attempting to use the bathroom in the home, his sister entered the room, saying she needed to wash her hands. The brother admitted this made him upset and he asked her to leave. He said she became enraged and started cussing him. He claimed after a few moments of arguing; his sister left the bathroom and then the home. Deputies spoke with other witnesses at the scene who offered varying accounts. Some claimed the male owned a gun, and others said they never saw him with one. Fully cooperating, the brother allowed his room to be searched with no firearm located. After collecting all the information at the scene, the siblings were transported to the magistrate’s office. Once there, the female requested EMS attention for “head pain.” First responders cleared the female of injury. Judge Brewer issued a summons on the male subject and the siblings were then transported back to their homes without any further incident. Case is active.

LILESVILLE — At 12:34 a.m., Deputy J. Benoist responded to a residence on Byrd Rd. in response to a stolen a PlayStation 5, valued at $700.00, from inside of a locked vehicle. Deputy Benoist noticed no damage to the exterior of the truck. Case is active.

WADESBORO — At 10:11 p.m., Deputy L. Galvan responded to Redbird Lane following a report of “Someone shooting into a house.” At the scene, Deputy Galvan was shown to the victim’s bathroom where it was clear a projectile went through the wall of the bathroom into the master bedroom, hitting the bedpost and boxspring, becoming lodged in the mattress. The victim stated she was lying in the bed when the shooting occurred. Noting the direction of the projectile to be from the area of Davidson Dr., Deputy Galvan drove over and found a potential suspect outside in his front yard. Stopping to speak with him, the suspect stated to Deputy Galvan he had not been doing any shooting, but he had been working on his car. He denied possessing a firearm, however, deputies located five .380 PMC shell casings in the front yard, which they collected and bagged for evidence. After speaking with their potential suspect, deputies went back to the scene of the mattress shooting, and with the permission of the victim, flipped it over and retrieved the projectile from a hole in the mattress. The projectile was also collected and bagged for evidence. Case is active.

July 5

WADESBORO — At 8:27 p.m., Deputy I. Cash responded to a residence on West Wall St. in reference to someone breaking into the caller’s barn and stealing their air conditioner. At the scene, Deputy Cash heard about a fourth of July bash crashed by a man who struck up a conversation about going to a club in South Carolina. The caller didn’t think too much of it, but while away July 5, the caller came home to find the larceny and damage to her barn window, valued at $100. While the reasoning may be slightly unclear, the victim communicated her strong belief the man was involved to Deputy Cash. Case is active.

PEACHLAND — At 8:37 p.m., Deputy L. Galvan took a report about larceny and property damage occurring at a home on Hopewell Church Rd. The caller alleged to Deputy Galvan that her neighbor, who lives on the same property as her, stole her brand-new hosepipe, valued at $50, even admitting in text to the theft. When the victim retrieved the hosepipe, she claimed to have found it intentionally stabbed. Case is active.

WADESBORO — At 8:46 p.m., Deputy I. Cash responded to a residence on Crystal Rd. in reference to a disturbance involving stolen money. At the scene, Deputy Cash learned someone broke into the home through a bedroom window, rifled through the occupant’s purse, and stole $480 in cash. Case is active.