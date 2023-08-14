Malayah Little and Zoey Holder demonstrate their decorating skills, dipping and rolling a shimmery coating over their previously baked cake balls.

Trinity Wall shows how to properly handle food by wearing protective gloves.

WADESBORO — This year’s Summer Baking Camp, held at the City Reach Community Center, averaged about twenty participants each day.

Aaliyah Crawford and Taniqua Lindsey, instructed the three-day camp August 9-11, at no cost. Both women are local bakers and business owners.

A graduate from Johnson and Wales, Aaliyah Crawford hopes the camp will, “Take away the fear of the kitchen.”

To that end, participants were instructed on basic safety rules to follow when creating in the kitchen. Crawford says she is confident the kids “can safely bake their mom a cake.”

The camp has given Aaliyah, “a chance to give back to the community” and “gives kids something to look forward to, hands on skills to show off to mom.”

Throughout the three-day event, the children learned decorating techniques, used piping bags, baked cookies and brownies, and even practiced the fine art of rolling out dough.

Participants flexed their math skills learning to measure wet and dry ingredients.

“The thing about baking,” says Crawford, “is sometimes you gotta get dirty… you just gotta get your hands in it.”

Campers enjoyed watching kids their age compete on the Food Network’s Kids Baking Competition. The show really “got the kids talking,” Aaliyah commented with delight.

“When we learned to bake sugar cookies,” said Mamie Lacey was her favorite part of camp.

Fellow culinary artist Loveli Shankle agrees — “I enjoyed when we decorated the cookies.”

Crawford is hopeful to be back next year, saying, “We would really like this to become an annual event for our community.”

