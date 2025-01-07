Campers were taught how to be safe online while having fun

MORVEN — The first two-day Little Flower AI Winter Literacy Camp was recently held, free of charge, at HOLLA! Development Center in a collaboration with the NC Arts Council, and ARC Communications LLC for area youth in grades six through twelve. AI technology for the camp was provided through Dr. Florita Bell Griffin of Little Flower.

In conjunction with Dr. Griffin, Dr. Takeda LeGrand, Senior Director of Sales and Development at ARC, assisted participants with designing their digital art pieces. Through her role with ARC, LeGrand has been a vital part of creating the curriculum development guide for the Little Flower Educational Series.

Only ten slots were available for the winter camp, and using AI, students each created five works of art to be voted on by their instructors and peers.

Attendees were then asked to prepare a short speech explaining their voted on work.

“This really taught them verbal and non-verbal communication, if they were speaking too fast or too slow… To think about how they present themselves,” says LeGrand.

The middle and high school students were taught to focus on their pace, pronunciation, posture, persona and projection during their two-minute speech before fellow campers.

“The voted on work of art for each student will be mounted on canvas and shipped back to HOLLA! for an art exhibit to be held in February,” explains LeGrand.

In addition to learning the art of public speaking, the 15 hour camp focused on AI knowledge and how students can keep their information safe online. Campers also learned about the dangers of using AI to plagiarize or cheat in school.

“The campers all did an excellent job and we were pleased to be able to implement all the objectives of the camp within the allotted 15 hours,” says LeGrand, who adds she hopes a spring camp will soon be in the works.

“AI is our present and even more so, our future. We are fortunate to be able to expose our youth to this innovative learning tool through The Little Flower AI Winter Art Camp,” says HOLLA! CEO Leon Gatewood. “HOLLA! Would like to give special thanks to the North Carolina Arts Council for supporting us in this venture.”