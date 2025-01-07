Basketball Bearcat alumni were invited to again step out on the court in recognition of their time playing for Anson County schools- including newly elected Commissioner Joshua Ellerbe

Senior Jayden Little (SG) kept the baskets coming during Anson’s annual Alumni Night held Friday

WADESBORO — The Anson Varsity Basketball team held its first annual Alumni Night Friday where anyone who has ever played basketball for Anson County Schools was invited to come down to the court at half-time and be recognized. A home game, the Bearcats (9-4) played Central Academy (1-13), whom they sent home nursing a loss of 91-41.

From the first quarter the Bearcats set the tone for the game, jumping out with an early lead of 16-0.

Jayden Little, Sr., (SG) always a standout, started off racking up the points, with assists from Amari Ingram, Sr., (SG) Jamaal Griffin, Sr., (G) and Kendrick Maye, Sr., (G).

By the end of the first quarter, the Bearcats had the Cougars by the throat with a score of 34-4.

The second quarter was no different as Anson continued to show no mercy with Amari Ingram, Nyzir Griffin, Sr. (SF) throwing baskets of their own. DeQuan McKeever, Sr., (F) Nyzir Griffin, Jamaal Griffin, and Jayden Little all scored off free throws; with one of Jayden’s in the second quarter marking his 1,900 basket with the Bearcats.

Coming back from halftime, the Bearcats remained strong, entering the third quarter with a score of 55-10.

Anson continued to put a hurting on Central Academy through the second half, ultimately holding the Cougars to a final score of 91-41.

Following the game, Samuel Cole and Clinton Davis both shared their thoughts on the success of Anson’s first annual Alumni Night.

“I love having the alumni here. It is so important to have them here to connect with the players of today,” said Samuel Cole.

Davis, who found the Bearcats win very exciting, shared a similar opinion.

“Last night was a fun and electric environment supporting this year’s Bearcats and honoring those Bearcats that laid the foundation of excellence on the court prior,” said Davis, who is a facilitator of Anson’s annual Gold Star game through his work with WoodmenLife Insurance and a long-time supporter of all Anson County sports.