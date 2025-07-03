ANSON COUNTY — Recently the Anson County Farmer’s Market teamed up with the Ansonia Theater’s cast of Grease to bring residents an interactive night of frivolity, fun and commerce. The Saturday night event featured a visit and brief performance from the Pink Ladies and the T-Birds.

Vendors new and old were on hand to showcase their wares, which included local goodies like fresh vegetables and meats from Anson farmers, custom lemonade, candles, crocheted items, permanent jewelry, hand-made jewelry, and so much more.

Marketing volunteer for the Anson County Farmer’s Market, Laura Laney said, “It’s wonderful when our market has a chance to collaborate on special events with other Anson County local businesses and organizations. It allows our community to be aware of the great things Anson has to offer.”

Not fully committing to a full summer of nighttime events quite yet, the Anson County Farmer’s Market has announced it will host another night market, Christmas in July, Saturday, July 19 from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. Normal market day time hours of 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. will still apply.

Already a hit, Grease will be performing at the Ansonia Theater July 18 through July 27. The play is directed by Tyler Baucom, features an all-star cast of new and returning faces, and tickets are on sale now only at the theater!