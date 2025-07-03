Independence Day is almost here, a time when families and friends often gather for celebrations. Whether heading out for some fun water activities or grilling out at home, it’s important to keep safety in mind. Review the following safety tips related to extreme heat, thunderstorms, fireworks and boating safety to ensure you and your family stay safe this Fourth of July weekend.

Heat Safety

Temperatures are once again forecast to be in the 90s for the Fourth of July weekend. Take the following actions to help keep your family cool and safe.

If you choose to be outside during high temperatures drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated, wear lightweight, loose-fitting and light-colored clothing and bring a hat wide enough to protect your face. Make sure to find shade to minimize direct exposure to the sun and apply sunscreen to avoid sunburn. Avoid strenuous activities during the hottest part of the day, if possible and know the signs of heat-related illnesses and how to treat them. Older adults and children are at a greater risk from extreme heat.

Consider pet safety: Make sure they have plenty of cool water and access to shade and remember asphalt and dark pavement can be very hot to your pet’s feet. Find more information on heat safety at Ready.gov/heat and Weather.gov.

Severe Weather Safety

Thunderstorms are common throughout South Carolina during the summer. Always remember when thunder roars, go indoors! Be weather aware and consider the following actions if there is severe weather in the forecast or you are under a severe thunderstorm warning: Have multiple ways to receive alerts and warnings and make sure you have an emergency plan in place if severe weather occurs, especially when boating or engaging in other water-related activities.

Turn Around. Don’t Drown! Do not drive through flooded roadways.

For more information on lightning and thunderstorm safety, visit Ready.gov.

Fireworks Safety

The National Safety Council recommends enjoying public fireworks displays conducted by professionals and not using fireworks at home. But if you choose to buy and use fireworks at home, remember, only use them away from people, houses and flammable material, only light one device at a time and maintain a safe distance after lighting.

Soak both spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding them.

Avoid sparklers and consider using safer alternatives, such as glow sticks, confetti poppers or colored streamers.

For more information on fireworks safety, visit the National Safety Council website.

Boating Safety

• Consider the following tips to help you and your family stay safe when out on the water:

• Wear your life jacket and other appropriate equipment.

• Ensure your life jacket fits properly and is in good condition.

• File a float plan, including where you’re going and when you plan to return, with a friend or family member remaining on shore.

• Exercise good judgment when on the water, be considerate of others and always boat sober.

• Be aware of weather and water conditions and have a plan, as weather conditions can change quickly.

For more information on water safety, visit SafeBoatingCampaign.com or the National Safety Council website.