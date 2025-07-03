WADESBORO — Throughout March, Anson County Commissioners considered the pros and cons of assisting with funding for the Uptown Wadesboro Fourth of July Celebration. Ultimately, commissioners agreed to fund up to 50% of the fireworks display events, with a cap of $5,000. Scheduled for June 28, the town of Wadesboro ultimately came up short on their end of funding.

Tammy Newell of Uptown Wadesboro addressed county commissioners initially March 4, when she requested funding for up to $25,000 for the town’s Fourth of July Day Celebration. She acknowledged, “We are responsible at Uptown Wadesboro for both the [4th of July] parade and the fireworks. Just like everything else, fireworks have gone up this year. Matter of fact, they have gone up considerably.”

Breaking down costs for commissioners, Newell explained early event pricing indicated this year’s Fourth of July celebration could potentially cost Uptown Wadesboro about $10,000 in comparison to previous years expenditures of $7-8,000 for the 16-to-20-minute firework show.

Newell said in March, “The town of Wadesboro normally contributes, and we have asked them to contribute this year. We are also coming to you because we are the only fireworks in the county. [We are] asking if you would please contribute toward our fireworks for this year. I had asked for $3- 5,000, and I would appreciate your really considering it.”

A champion of the celebration based on behalf of his constituents wishes, Commissioner Joshua Ellerbe made a motion during the March 4 meeting which passed with himself and Commissioners Jarvis Woodburn, Robert Mims, Jamie Caudle, and Priscilla Little-Reid voting in favor of the motion. Commissioners Kyle Leary and Lawrence Gatewood dissented.

During the March 18 board meeting, County Manager Leonard Sossoman returned to the subject, saying he did not believe the county could afford to spend the money.

Commissioner Ellerbe reminded his fellow commissioners of what his motion was, then added an amendment to his previous March 4 motion to clarify his stance, which was seconded by Commissioner Jarvis Woodburn.

Ellerbe said, “The motion was to pay 50%, if they come back and it is $9,000, we pay $4,500. She [Newell] said roughly it was about $10,000 — I just made a motion to do 50%. I’ll just keep my motion at 50%, but to make the payment through the TDA.”

Following the discussion, commissioners voted to fund the Uptown Wadesboro sponsored Fourth of July Celebration at 50% or with a cap of $5,000 for the fireworks display to be funded through the TDA. At the time, Newell announced the event was scheduled for June 28, as event costs increase closer to the holiday.

Soon after this vote, TDA members announced they too were unable to find funding for the event.

Wadesboro Mayor Fred Davis brought the issue before the town council’s June 16 meeting. Having just discussed the budget and vetoed the hiring of a grant writer based on lack of funding, council members simply could not get behind financing the celebration; effectively cancelling Uptown Wadesboro’s 2025 Fourth of July Day celebration.