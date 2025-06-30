WADESBORO — “It’s wonderful to be able to come together and do a craft we love to do at a great new local business,” said Heather Edwards about holding the annual Knit and Crochet in Public Day at the recently opened Native State Beer Garden. An annual event, Knit and Crochet in Public Day is a day for crafty Ansonians to come out and fellowship over shared creative hobbies.

“This is truly the best community ever,” continued Edwards. “When I started the shop [Studio 256] it was for community and with having opportunities like today in mind. This is truly the best and it warms my heart to see this great turn-out.”

A familiar face at both Studio 256 and the Hampton B. Allen Library, Dayna Faw said, “Studio 256 is always here to assist and support people who are learning. An event like today is great because it is all about having fun.” She added, “Anybody can come by, pull up a chair, and join in.”

Proving creativity really is in the genes, Edwards mother Yvonne Howland also came out as she often does to support her daughter. Howland said, “This has been a nice experience today getting together with friends who share an interest in similar hobbies to each other.”

Edwards sponsors several arts and crafts camps during the summer, two will run through August; August 4-8 and August 11-15. Be sure to check out Studio 256 for more information on these exciting programs and to reserve your spot.