August 8

MORVEN — At 2:41 p.m., Deputy J. King spoke with a victim of robbery by phone. She reported stolen a RCA stereo system, value unknown, a Panasonic DVD/VHS player, and an X-Box 360, value unknown. The victim stated a water heater had previously been stolen from the same residence. Case is active.

August 9

MORVEN— At 6:32 p.m. Deputy S. Marsh responded to a residence on Burch St. following a report of someone throwing rocks onto their car and causing damage to the vehicle. At the scene, Deputy Marsh spoke with the victim who stated that his cousin turned around on the road across from his home and spun his wheels so that gravel flew onto the victim’s vehicle causing scratches and dents in the paint on the sides of the vehicle. The victim claimed the incident was intentional. Case is active.

August 15

WADESBORO — At 11:43 a.m., Deputy I. Cash responded to a residence on Martin Rd. in response to claims made by one female of another female communicating threats. At the scene, Deputy Cash learned the threatened female was on the phone with her friend when the threats were made. Deputy Cash noted in his reports the victim appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance. Suddenly another female got on the phone and began cursing the victim out. The victim told Deputy Cash she did tell the woman threatening her that she would “Whoop her” if she came onto her property. Someone on the phone then stated they were on the way to her house. The victim believed the individuals involved would be coming from Lilesville in a black Camero. The victim further stated that she did load her gun in the event the group were to enter her property. Deputy Cash noted he explained to the victim that “Just because someone comes onto your property it does not give you the right to shoot them” or whoop them either. The victim did not wish to hear what Deputy Cash said and then proceeded to mock both Deputy Cash and Deputy L. Galvan. After Deputy Cash asked if there was anything further, he could do to help her, the victim responded, “Bye.” The victim was then advised to call 911 and allow law enforcement to handle the situation should the individuals show up at her home. Case closed by means other than arrest.

LILESVILLE — At 1:31 p.m., Deputy I. Cash responded to a residence on Vintage Road in reference to a breaking and entering that had already occurred. At the scene, Deputy Cash spoke with the victim, who stated his hunting property was broken into. When the victim arrived, he noticed the lock he had on his gate had been cut off. Further inside the property, Deputy Cash saw the door to a storage container was busted open, valued at $150, and a blue Yamaha 3500 Generator, valued at $1,000 and a hot water heater was also removed from the outside of the container, value unknown. Case is active.

POLKTON — At 2:40 p.m., Officer J. Benoist spoke with a female victim who claimed someone is following her. The victim stated she believes a tracking device was put on her vehicle. She further stated multiple cars appear to be following her. Taking matters into her own hands, the victim decided to sale the car rather than having the tracking device removed. Despite selling the tracked vehicle, the victim stated she was still being followed by multiple cars. The victim stated she had proof of the stalking on a flash drive. Case is active.

MORVEN — At 7:29 p.m., Deputy T. White responded to a residence on Southern Ave. in reference to two stolen lawnmowers, values unknown. The victim was preparing to mow her lawn when she noticed both of her lawnmowers were missing from their storage location. The victim described one of the lawnmowers as a riding lawnmower, red in color, and the other as a push lawnmower, also red in color. She further stated to Deputy White the color coordinated mowers were purchased through a rental company, and she is still paying on both of them. Case is active.

WADESBORO — At 7:35 p.m., Deputy Wylder Kuhn responded to a residence on Mercy Lane following a report of damage to a vehicle. At the scene, the victim explained to Deputy Kuhn that a neighbor pulled out and hit her parked 2004 white Ford Mustang. She described the vehicle that hit hers as a white U-Haul truck. The victim stated the damage to her car was contained to the front bumper, where Deputy Kuhn noted in reports he observed the bumper looking scratched and scuffed. According to the victim, the occupant of the truck that hit her was a former resident of a nearby home who was recently evicted from the property. Deputy Kuhn then advised the victim of her options. Case is active.

WADESBORO — At 9:42 p.m., Deputy B. Shull arrived at the Anson County Sheriff’s Office to serve papers on Mr. Tavish Huntley, who was there to turn himself in. Huntley was arrested on two outstanding warrants, given an unsecured bond of $500 for one of the warrants and an unsecured bond of $500 for the additional warrant. Mr. Huntley was then released from Anson County custody. Case closed by arrest.