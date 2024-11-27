As tasty as it is beautiful and unique Star Bread by Crumb Werx is also available at the Ansonia Soup Company

Several of Allyce Brown’s of Southern Hospitality jams and jellies will be enjoyed by countless Ansonians this holiday season

ANSON — The Anson County Farmers Market kicked off Thanksgiving with a special market day in honor of the holiday Saturday. Vendors from all over came to showcase their wares before an eager crowd of shoppers.

“The Cupcake Lab and Crumbwerx both sold out early. Ms. Thompson sold out of her collard greens, but she has already taken orders for when she will be set up outside of Tractor Supply Tuesday,” said Laura Laney, the market’s media promotion specialist.

Desserts and produce were a big hit at the special Thanksgiving Market and Laney says regular produce vendors Mr. Rogers and James Lee also sold out of the collard greens they brought to the market.

“Mr. Rogers sweet potatoes were a big hit,” added Laney.

Fairly new to the Farmers Market, Spin Art By Toni and Vineyard at the Old Place also had a successful day.

“I sold several pieces, about a handful,” says Toni of her artwork. “Overall it has been a good day and I will be back next Saturday.”

Dorrie Evans and her assistant Connie Kiker kept the adults warm with tastings of the vineyard’s most popular wine selections.

“I plan to spend Thanksgiving with all my kids and grand kids having a traditional Thanksgiving meal … and a glass of wine,” said Evans.

Selling out of her cranberry based holiday wine early, she says the popular seasonal wine is named in honor of her mother, “Weezie’s Holiday.”

“I think we have seen about 100 people so far,” said Farmer’s Market owner, Leslie Lee.