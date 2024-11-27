October 30

MORVEN — At 8:56 a.m., Deputy Taylor White responded to Depot St. following a report of a white male driving a burgundy colored vehicle and using a flashlight to strip the copper wire from light poles in the dead of night. Hearing tales of thievery from several residents, Ryan from Duke Energy and his partner drove around and inspected several light poles, finding many to have their copper wire innards removed.

A nearby property owner told Ryan and Deputy White he was warned to lock up his property by another neighbor who saw the white male in his burgundy vehicle stopping up and down the street one night decked out in camouflage from head to toe, holding a flashlight, and appearing to be cutting something off of the light poles. Witnesses describe the Caucasian male as 5 ‘6 to 5’ 8 in height, weighing approximately 150-170 lbs., and is reported to have a Caucasian female in the passenger seat of his vehicle. The case is active.

MORVEN — At 10:07 a.m., Deputy Wylder Kuhn responded to a residence on Short Town Rd. where he found a female victim of domestic violence huddled on the floor of her living room in tears. She told Deputy Kuhn a guy she was seeing attacked her. A witness to the incident, the victim’s eight-year old daughter was unable to call 911 as she was in a state of shock following the attack, leaving calling for help up to the victim. Deputy Kuhn took the victim before Judge Weaver who subsequently issued a charge for misdemeanor assault against Desmond Morrow. The case is active.

MORVEN — At 2:44 p.m., Deputy Wylder Kuhn spoke with a female who wished to file a missing persons’ report on her husband, who left their marital home in April. After arguing over money, the wife claims her husband simply got up and walked out of the residence never to return. Following up on the female’s wayward husband, Deputy Kuhn tracked him down to his new place of employment where he claimed he was being harassed by his wife. The case is active.

WADESBORO — At 6:04 p.m., Sgt. Mario Kobersy responded to a residence on Grace Ln. following a report of someone seeing their neighbor come outside and cut the line to their internet cable. Case is active.

October 31

WADESBORO — At 3:53 p.m., Sgt. Mario Kobersy responded to a residence on Brown Creek Church Rd. following a disturbance call into dispatch, the result of an earlier verbal altercation. Arriving at the scene, Sgt. Kobersy spoke with the male victim who claimed his niece became angry when he told her he could not take her to the store when she wanted him to, as he was busy, but he would take her later in the day. As promised, he took his niece shopping, and when the victim turned in the driveway from their outing, his niece suddenly attacked him, ripping his two gold chains from his neck and breaking them. Sgt. Kobersy assisted the victim with appearing before Magistrate Ballard, who issued a warrant on Ms. Sharika Alexander for simple assault and damage to property. Case is active.

November 1

WADESBORO — At 10:25 a.m., Deputy Cory Howard served an OFA warrant on James Sims at a home on Gumtree Ln. Sims was taken into custody without incident and while paperwork was being processed, a second OFA was found and also served. Sims was given two $1,000 secured bonds. Case closed by arrest.

November 2

MORVEN — At 2:21 a.m., Deputies Stephen Marsh, Cox and Alexson arrived at a residence on Thomas Rd. following a report of an altercation and assault taking place between two females at the location following their return home from a night of drinking. The women were both found to be sporting minor cuts and abrasions by the time law enforcement arrived. Both females were transported to the magistrate’s office where Magistrate Woodburn did not issue warrants on either woman, and Magistrate Woodburn allowed one of the females to return home on her own recognizance. The other female involved in the altercation became angry and refused to listen to Magistrate Woodburn’s rationale for the decision, opting instead to yell and curse at the magistrate, who then issued orders to have Carmen Wright confined on charges of contempt for 30 days. Case closed by means other than arrest.

WADESBORO — At 1:30 a.m., Deputies Cory Howard, Marsh and Alexson responded to Atrium Anson after being alerted by dispatch services a male was seeking care at the facility for a laceration he suffered on his leg. The individual refused to provide any further details on how he came to be in his current injured condition, other than the incident occurred on Hwy. 109 South near the trailer parks. While deputies spoke with the male, medical staff informed them someone else involved in the altercation was at Atrium Anson. Speaking with the individual, the law enforcement trio learned the altercation had occurred between herself, the injured male, and another female at the scene. The other female was involved in an altercation with the male victim when the female speaking with law enforcement said she jumped into the fray in an attempt to aid the other female. She says for her trouble, the male grabbed her by her shirt and punched her in the nose. The female victim says she kept her distance from the male following being punched by him in the face, though she admits she threw the beer bottle that caused lacerations to the male’s right leg for which he was seeking medical attention at Atrium Anson. Following the beer bottle whipping, the male struck the female in her left eye with a closed fist, causing an observable laceration to her eye area. As the female wished to press charges against Jaqrie Jackson, Deputy Alexson escorted her to the magistrate’s office to take out charges against Jackson for simple assault and assault by pointing a gun. Jackson was determined by Atrium Anson staff to be in need of further care, and he was transported to CMC Main for additional evaluation. Case closed by the arrest.

LILESVILLE — At 8:24 a.m., Deputy Cory Howard responded to a residence on Byrd Rd. where the homeowner returned home from a trip to Charlotte to find his PlayStation 5 and 3 controllers, valued at $600, stolen from his home. The victim told Deputy Howard his TV was also moved, a shotgun was moved and now lying on his bed, and the drawers to the victim’s dresser were open. Case is active.

LILESVILLE — At 12:03 a.m., Sgt. Weston Kelly responded to a residence on Power Plant Rd. following a report of a stolen 43 x 9m firearm, taken from inside the car of the home. Reports indicate home security footage revealed what appeared to be a white male wearing dark clothing open the victim’s work truck and search through it before running away from dogs on the property. Case is active.

November 3

WADESBORO — At 12:31 a.m., Deputy Marsh was dispatched to Carver St. in response to a report from a male victim claiming while pulled over with a female, he stepped out of his vehicle to retrieve an item, and the female passenger then took his semi automatic pistol and threw it out of his vehicle into a nearby wooded area. A verbal altercation quickly ensued, leading the female to tell the male she was frightened and wished to go home. The male obligingly drove his passenger to her home and then called 911 to report his missing firearm. Deputy Marsh assisted the man in searching for his firearm, but to no avail. Officer Jaramillo followed up with the female passenger, ensuring her safety following the incident. The case is active.

November 8

WADESBORO — At 11:10 p.m., Deputy Jeremy Benoist was dispatched to a residence on Davidson Dr. following a report from a gentleman who, upon returning home from a short vacation, found the front glass window, valued at $100, of his residence busted, his front door unlocked, and his entire bedroom suite, valued at $300 and a 55” TV, valued at $100, missing from the home. The case is active.

November 9

WADESBORO — At 5:58 a.m., Deputy Wylder Kuhn responded to a residence on McRae Ave. following a report of shots fired outside the home of a man who was recently served with a restraining order from his ex-girlfriend. When Deputy Kuhn arrived at the scene, he learned the victim was awakened by the sound of four gunshots. After hearing the shots, the victim said he made his way to a window of his home in time to hear what he reported as a customized “loud Honda” taking off, but was unable to actually see a vehicle. Interviewing neighbors did not produce any security footage of the incident, but deputies did locate two 9mm shell casings lying in the middle of the road in front of the victim’s residence. The case is active.