ANSON — Mrs. Janie C. Harris was honored by the Anson County V.F.W. Ladies Auxiliary with a surprise pre-birthday celebration at the HOLLA! Development Center in Morven, October 19.

Her family surprised her with another birthday celebration at Lemuel Community Center in Morven October 26. Family, churches, elected officials and friends from North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia, exceeding 100 guests in attendance. Rev. Dr. Bernice Bennett, Mayor of Lilesville presented Mrs. Harris a plaque from the Town of Lilesville commemorating her services to Anson and surrounding counties.

Mrs. Janie Harris would like to say “Thank You” to all those responsible for the two birthday celebrations, those in attendance, for the gifts, visitations, phone calls and birthday wishes. Thank God for allowing Mother Harris to reach her 100th birthday on October 25, 2024. May God continue to richly bless each of you.