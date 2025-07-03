MORVEN — At 9:38 a.m., Deputy Wylder Kuhn responded to a location on NC 145 in response to a missing elderly female, possibly suffering from dementia, taking the family car out for a spin. At the scene, Deputy Kuhn learned from the caller the woman had not driven a car in eight years due to her health problems and lack of having a driver’s license. Deputies were instantly on the lookout for the missing woman and her vehicle, a green, 2005 Ford Explorer Sport Trac truck. With the caller also keeping an eye out in the neighborhood, it wasn’t long before Deputy Kuhn was alerted to the woman’s safe return. Back again at the scene, Deputy Kuhn spoke with both parties, again hearing from the caller about the female’s declining health and worrisome behaviors. Speaking next with the wayward woman, Deputy Kuhn learned she took the “hidden” car keys because she was tired of being cooped up inside. She admitted to Deputy Kuhn she thought she should not be driving. Next, the caller reported to Deputy Kuhn finding damage to the back of his truck from where the woman admitted she hit a tree in her haste to back out of the driveway. According to reports, pieces of wood were found lodged inside the vehicle’s cracked tailgate. A property damage report was taken, and both parties were advised of their rights regarding the matter. Case is active.

June 9

MARSHVILLE — At 12:46 a.m., Deputy S. Mullis responded to a residence on White Store Road following a round of alcohol fueled bumper cars in the driveway that resulted in damage to a 2008 Lexus RX30. At the scene, Deputy Mullis learned from the female owner of the Lexus that another female driving a black, 2024 Mitsubishi Outlander previously left the residence to purchase more alcohol. She described the other driver as already intoxicated when she left. According to reports, the Lexus suffered some slight scratching along the passenger side of the rear bumper. Case closed by means other than arrest.

June 14

PEACHLAND — At 8:03 a.m., Deputy J. King responded to a residence on Hwy. 218 in reference to a neighbor’s goats repeatedly escaping their own property to visit theirs and despite making several reports about the issue, nothing is being done about it. At the scene, Deputy King learned from the victim that, “His neighbor’s goats and livestock continue to get on his property.” The victim stated he made two calls into law enforcement regarding the same issue in the recent past. Investigating further, Deputy King attempted to reach the goat and other assorted livestock owners at their home, however, he was unable to bring anyone to the door. Case is active.

WADESBORO — At 1:53 a.m., Deputy S. Marsh responded to a residence on Firetower Road in response to a report of armed robbery. At the scene, Deputy Marsh learned from the victim that he had been outside working on his vehicle when Mr. Lamont Bennett allegedly suddenly approached him, drawing a handgun, and demanding money. In all, the victim claimed Bennett left after taking $1,000 in $50 bills. The victim described Bennett’s get-away vehicle as a grey Lexus of unknown model and year. He did not report any injuries or other stolen items to Deputy Marsh at the scene. After receiving this information, Deputy Marsh joined Sheriff Scott Howell in searching the parking lot of the Anson Inn for Bennett’s vehicle. No matching vehicles were discovered in the lot at the time. Case is active.

PEACHLAND — At 11:08 a.m., Deputy J. King responded to the roadside of Hopewell Church Road following a report from a fellow motorist of a couple in the vehicle in front of them arguing, the man driving off and leaving the woman on the side of the road. At the scene, Deputy King spoke with the female who said she got into an argument with the male while driving down the road. He allegedly responded by throwing her belongings out the window of the car and hitting her. Some witnesses at the scene stated they saw the male involved in an altercation with the female. Other witnesses claimed the male came up to their car asking for help, stating to them he had been stabbed. They also claimed the female admitted to stabbing the male to them. Further incriminating herself as a suspect, the female’s clothing and person were splattered allegedly with her male companion’s blood. The female was detained at the scene and deputies were able to locate a small purse and other items belonging to the female along the roadside. Deputies went by the home of the male victim, finding him at his residence and suffering from two stab wounds on his left arm. He claimed the couple were discussing changing their living arrangement when the female suddenly attacked him with a precision knife. The weapon was located by deputies in the male victim’s truck, along with more blood splatter. EMT’s arrived at the scene, treating the victim for his injuries, before transporting him to the magistrate’s office. After speaking with Magistrate Brewer, probable cause was found to charge Carly Rogers with Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Rogers was then remanded to the Anson County Jail under a 48 hour hold for Domestic Violence. Case is active.

LILESVILLE — At 8:38 p.m., Deputy K. Jackson responded to a residence on 5th Street, following a report of a domestic disturbance underway involving a potential icepick stabbing. At the scene, Deputy Jackson found a male subject holding down a female he claimed to be his “little sister.” After detaining the male inside of his patrol car, Deputy Jackson next spoke with the female who stated she needed EMS due to injuries to her shoulder and arm. The female claimed the altercation stemmed from an argument over a cell phone. Once EMS arrived, medical care was promptly provided to the female. While her daughter was being treated at the scene, the mother of the two siblings spoke with Deputy Jackson, saying she did not believe her daughter had been “acting like herself” lately and since she has also been lashing out, the mother called her son over to help her calm her daughter. Speaking with the brother next, he confirmed his mother’s version of events, adding that when he attempted to get his phone back from his sister, she violently attacked him. He said he held her on the ground to prevent her from striking him further or reaching for a nearby icepick. Deputies observed no marks or injuries to either party. Case closed by means other than arrest.

June 15

WADESBORO — At 11:23 p.m., Deputy S. Marsh responded to a residence on Phillips Road in reference to a scorned male lover armed with a chainsaw, allegedly, actively cutting chunks from his lady love’s front porch at the time the call came into dispatch. At the scene, Deputies Marsh and J. Alexson reported observing marks and damage to the home’s front porch that appeared consistent “with a chainsaw or some other type of electric saw.” As the victim had vacated the premises for the safety of the Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Marsh met with her there. She confirmed seeing her ex-boyfriend using a chainsaw to damage her front porch, which she claimed cost her $5,000 to construct. Case is active.

ANSONVILLE — At 3:10 p.m., Deputy J. King responded to a residence on Godfrey Ave. in response to a report of someone breaking into the home, the occupant allegedly assaulting the trespasser with a baseball bat. At the scene, Deputy King learned from the victim that he arrived home to find someone known to him trespassing inside of his home. The victim’s girlfriend stated she believed the trespasser gained entry through the use of a key. When confronted, the occupants claimed to have attacked their unwanted houseguest with a baseball bat, causing him to flee in a blue Ford Mustang from the home. A search of the area did not locate the trespasser or his get-away vehicle. Case is active.

LILESVILLE — At 6:23 p.m., Deputy K. Jackson responded to a residence on Blewett Falls Road in reference to dead dogs found along the roadside in the area. At the scene, Deputy Jackson found one deceased dog inside of a cage while the other, also deceased, apparently escaped its cage, and was found by Deputy Jackson lifeless in a ditch. The dogs appeared to be some variation of Pitbull mix and were both light brown in color. A neighbor reported seeing puppies in the area and was currently taking care of them at her home. Animal Control was notified of the situation and will assume charge of the incident. Case closed by means other than arrest.