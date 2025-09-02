ANSON COUNTY — The Anson County Varsity Bearcats football team visited Red Springs Friday, August 22, in what proved to be a loss for the team with a score of 32-30, starting the Bearcats out with a season opener of 0-1.

Friday’s game was a tough loss for the Bearcats, the tight score a testament to how hard they fought for a win. A fantastic effort was made by Cardarrius Bivens who carried the ball 18 times for 200 yards, including scoring two rushing touchdowns. He grabbed another 58 in the air.

Continuing to prove the team’s rushing game is on point despite the loss; Quarterback Doc Hyatt had a total of 65 yards and one rushing touchdown, with Tasean Harris chiming in with a touchdown of his own.