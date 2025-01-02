Alex Willoughby and Robert Mims take a break to smile for the camera

WADESBORO — The Anson County Sheriff’s Office annual Shopping With the Sheriff once again went off without a hitch.

Children from across Anson County were invited to the Cheraw Walmart where they were each given $175 to spend on at least one item of clothing and toys.

“This year more than ever I have seen kids buying clothing, food and hygiene items,” says Sheriff Scott Howell. “It is sad that kids feel they need to spend their Christmas money on these types of items, but it is encouraging to see them making smart choices. I’m glad we are able to provide these needed items they would not have otherwise.”

Grateful to all the businesses and individuals who helped raise enough money for Anson County children’s Christmas, Sheriff Howell says, “We have helped 150 children that would not have had Christmas without these generous donations.”

The Anson County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to accept donations because Howell says there are still a lot of families waiting on their list to go shopping with the Sheriff.

“Anyone wanting to donate can contact the Sheriff’s Office at (704) 694-4188,” says Howell.

The only criteria for children, other than buying an item of clothing, is that children are not allowed to spend the money on any toy weapons.

Shopping cart after shopping cart, pushed by happy children, was filled with slime labs, barbie dolls, superhero figures and sports balls. Quite a few bicycles left the store as well.

“It has been so wonderful to help the young men and women of Anson County have a merry Christmas,” said Deputy Chief and Commissioner Robert Mims, who participated in the program for three years while serving on the Wadesboro Police Department. Mims has also participated in Shopping with the Sheriff for the last two years while serving with the ACSO.

“There is nothing like seeing the smile on these kids’ faces to get you in the Christmas Spirit,” says Holly Thomas, director of 911 operations for the ACSO.

This year was Jesse Morrish’s first time bringing her son Jaxon to Shop with the Sheriff.

“He is most excited about the drone,” she says, smiling at her son who can’t keep his eyes off his new flying treasure.

Little Marionna Bennett, who has been good all year, says she had super-duper fun getting to pick toys for Christmas. While it may not be her mom’s favorite selection, Marionna can’t wait to play with her new Slime Lab.

“I’m really glad she got to have this experience, she deserves it,” says Marionna’s mom, Brittnay Spencer. “It has been a great experience. I’m grateful they do this, it wasn’t like that when we were growing up. This has truly been a blessing for us.”

