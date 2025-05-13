ANSON COUNTY — This week, woes within the Wadesboro Police Department spilled into public view during Monday’s Wadesboro town council meeting highlighting a disagreement brewing between the Wadesboro Town Council, the WPD, and the Anson County Sheriff’s Office regarding the safety of Wadesboro’s officers and the duties of Anson County Sheriff’s Office deputies when it comes to offering assistance in ensuring mutual safety between the agencies.

By Friday, WPD Interim Chief Jason Eschert notified the town council of his intent to seek early retirement, leaving the town to announce former Chief Thedius Spencer will be coming out of retirement to reprise his role as chief.

At the crux of the matter is the IVC [involuntary commitment] case of Rohan Howell. This case is important because conflicting reports from both law enforcement agencies exist, displaying a disparity between both agencies’ versions of events.

Both agencies agree WPD officers were called to the Anson Inn to serve IVC papers on Rohan Howell, an individual allegedly known by law enforcement, and reported by his mother, to be combative. Armed with this information, officers proactively requested assistance from the ACSO before arriving at the Anson Inn.

From here, the versions diverge.

The WPD allege Howell became combative during his attempted arrest. Officers also claim ACSO deputies were asked to intervene but instead stood by.

Speaking in defense of his deputies, Sheriff Scott Howell said, “Deputies have always been told that in that situation, you let the city officer do their job. That is what they get paid to do. We are there to back them up, if they need assistance to keep from getting hurt, then we will step in and keep them from getting hurt.”

And according to the Sheriff, Howell never became combative with officers.

He explained, “The officers for the police department got a hold of the guy, he was a big guy. Wadesboro city officers had three officers that had a hold of this guy. The guy was just standing there, he was not fighting, he was not resisting. They put a handcuff on his right hand, they walked him back to the wall beside the motel there, and he was facing the wall. He was not fighting, he was not kicking, just standing there in a passive position. One of the city officers after about three minutes looked at a deputy and asked, ‘Will you help us?”

Sheriff Howell added, [the] deputy with the ACSO responded, “Help you do what? He [Howell] is not doing anything to resist you.”

Regarding the WPD’s version of events during their arrest of Howell, the Anson Record obtained a cache of emails Monday from officers within the WPD that disputes the ACSO’s version of events, appearing to reveal a growing underbelly of strife existing between the two law enforcement agencies and with the Wadesboro town council.

WPD insiders allege to have personal knowledge of Sheriff Howell directly ordering his deputies to not intervene in any calls involving the WPD unless the call “involves an officer down.”

Denying this, Sheriff Howell said, “I have told my deputies to assist WPD officers and keep them from getting hurt. One problem we are running into [such as in the case of Howell] is WPD officers are calling for backup before they have assessed the situation or even arrived at the scene.”

Within these emails, officers address this alleged order by the Sheriff. One officer states that during Howell’s arrest; the suspect did become combative with officers, and when asked to intervene, ACSO deputies allegedly did not offer any assistance.

The officer claims that while attempting to handcuff Rohan Howell, “He [Howell] bent my index finger back to an uncomfortable point. I was able to get my finger away before he was able to break it. I asked the Sheriff’s Office if they were going to help. They just stood there and watched.”

The email goes on to allege, “I later learned the Sheriff himself told deputies they could assist by coming to the scene. They were instructed to not intervene unless Mr. Howell became combative towards us, to which Mr. Howell did become combative. The Sheriff’s Office was unhelpful during this situation and this situation could have gotten one or all of us hurt or killed.”

In the collection of WPD emails, another officer states regarding the Howell IVC incident; “I later learned there are issues with Mr. Ross and the Sheriff of Anson County. I know my statement can only do so much to improve this, but my team is worth more than the problems between the Sheriff and Mr. Ross. I mean no disrespect towards Mr. Ross and the Sheriff by any of this; however, it has now become a safety issue and is affecting law enforcement duties.”

When the Anson Record reached out to Ross for a statement regarding this claim, he said, “There is absolutely no truth to this. I can work with anybody in Anson County government. I have a great working relationship with the County Manager [Leonard Sossoman] and also with commissioners.”

Agreeing with Ross, Sheriff Howell said, “I know of no issues between myself and Town Manager Ross.”

Another email appears to draw a correlation between Sheriff Howell’s previous years serving as a distinguished North Carolina Highway Patrolman, claiming that in addition to ACSO pulling back their assistance, so is the SHP. Sheriff Howell flatly shoots down this assertion as well, saying, “I have no idea of the relationship between those two agencies. What I can say is I know highway patrol is stretched thin like all of us, especially in Anson County. I have not, nor would I ever instruct my staff or anyone else not to assist WPD. The suggestion is both personally hurtful and preposterous.”

The officer states in an email, “One of the most immediate and critical concerns is officer safety. With limited staffing and what appears to be reduced support from outside agencies- including troubling rumors that the State Highway Patrol may be pulling back assistance- we are increasingly feeling isolated during high-risk calls. The reality of facing dangerous situations without reliable backup is not only demoralizing, it is unsafe. This is a significant issue that puts lives at risk.”

Refuting these claims, Sheriff Howell says, “I have always talked to my deputies, and this may sound a little bit different, but I have told them that if an officer calls for help, you better burn your tires off getting there, because I’m going to try and beat you there.”

Over the weekend, Eschert said, “The problem is Ross. If he does not leave Wadesboro, the town is lost. It may already be.”

Responding to this claim, Ross said, “I really appreciate the job he [Eschert] did when he was here and I am confused why he would say this. I am doing everything I can to make Wadesboro better for its citizens. We are doing a great job, we are finding housing funding for our senior citizens as well as applying for and receiving new grants. We have made a lot of changes, but Wadesboro had a lot of challenges before I came here.”

In a statement released by the town of Wadesboro announcing Eschert’s resignation, Town Manager Wiley Ross said Eschert decided to resign following threats made against himself and his family.

Ross wrote, “In his resignation, Eschert noted that he and his department had become the targets of threats and incendiary remarks following the unfortunate incident on April 2 involving K-9 Officer Blitz that resulted in the animal’s death.” Also in the release, Ross stated, “Interim Police Chief Jason Eschert has submitted his resignation, effective May 9, citing threats of violence directed toward fellow officers and other town officials for his departure.”

Ross also noted Eschert notified him Monday of his decision to step down.

In his own statement, Eschert said that instead of “resigning,” he is retiring.

Following in the footsteps of former Chief Chewning, Eschert stated he is electing early retirement instead of continuing on serving the WPD. Eschert wrote, “I, Interim Chief J.S. Eschert, have elected to retire as of today [May 9, 2025] will be my last day with the Town of Wadesboro Police Department.”

Behind this backdrop, Wadesboro held its monthly town council meeting.

Speaking before town council, Ross said Monday, “Folks, we have an issue in this county as it relates to law enforcement. Our guys, after this last incident [death of K-9 Blitz] have been receiving death threats. They have been going on radio runs and the sheriff’s office will come, but they won’t back them up. It is unacceptable. You should not be a police officer in this county if you cannot back up your fellow officer.”

When a member of the crowd suggested Ross address this concern with the Sheriff directly, Ross promised to not only speak with Sheriff Howell, but also with commissioners Tuesday.

He answered, “The fact is their life is in jeopardy, sir. The fact of the matter is, you may not like me or the town council, but the bottom line is these folks are protecting us, protecting this community. This has to stop.”

Ross continued, “We will address the Sheriff, and we will talk to the county. All I am asking is that we all work together to make this community safe. And that means these small-town agencies always rely on the Sheriff because they are the bigger agency. When we need help, everyone should come and help.”

Speaking next, Officer Teague said, “We do not feel safe. Morale is at an all-time low. We are operating in a severely understaffed environment which puts additional strain on every shift and leaves little room for rest, backup, or proactive policing. The lack of community support further compounds this stress. It has created a culture of hesitation and uncertainty among us law enforcement. Officers are afraid to make necessary decisions because the risk of being scrutinized, punished, or publicly vilified is always looming.”

Officer Teague describes a police force afraid to enter certain neighborhoods for fear of reprisals, one bullied by threats and left to tip toe around making arrests, solving, or preventing crimes. He pointed out that one night recently he and only one other officer was on duty to protect the city of Wadesboro for 12 hours straight, a situation Teague claims occurs all too often.

“We need support from leadership,” said Teague. “We need policies that don’t leave us feeling abandoned and vulnerable. I can’t speak for the Sheriff’s Office, I used to work for a sheriff’s office, and all I know is if I see an officer struggling, I am backing you up. I have got your six, because officer safety is number one. Where is my back up?”

He added, “I don’t know what is going on with the administration, whatever, but this is a brotherhood, man. Where is the thin blue line?”

Officer Goins spoke next, offering her personal insight into the May 1 arrest of Rohan Howell.

She said, “I was present at it the other night. The sheriff’s office was told to come over and to help us. We were called to an ITC on a patient at the Anson Inn. His mother was at the magistrate’s office getting ITC paperwork done for him. We called the sheriff’s office to come help us because she [Rohan Howell’s mother] informed us that he is combative. It took us a very long time, three of us, two men and me, to get handcuffs on this man, and get his hands unclasped, while the sheriff’s office just stood there and did nothing. We had one officer say, ‘Are you going to help?’ and they said nothing. I understand they are employed by the Sheriff and have to do what they have to do just like us, but as Officer Teague just said, if I see an officer needing assistance, I am going to help.”

Officer Nolan, who has been announced as Wadesboro’s Interim Police Chief until Spencer is ready to return from his own retirement from the WPD force, highlighted a situation where shots were fired on July 9, 2023.

Officer Nolan recounts, “I got on my radio and screamed, ‘Hey, I need anybody within a ten to twenty mile radius with a badge and a gun to come help me.’ Marshville came, Chesterfield came, Rockingham came, Wingate came, Union came, Monroe came, everybody came. I think the question is; are they still going to come for us? Because at this point no one wants to have anything to do with the Wadesboro Police Department. We are working very hard to serve this community but it is not going to last long if we are not getting help. We have got to take control of this police department because we are going to continue to lose officers. They are scared and I don’t blame them! I have kids I want to go home to.”

Weighing in, Councilman Garrett Snuggs said, “At the same time they [county officials] are wanting the town of Wadesboro, where you pay your taxes, to fund dispatchers, two additional ones. Every time we turn around, they are asking for more funds from the town of Wadesboro, but they provide no service. Same thing with the animal control situation.”

After Monday night’s explosive town council meeting, and Wiley Ross’ public promise to address WPD officer safety concerns with commissioners the following day, Sheriff Scott Howell instead appeared before the Board Tuesday night. According to Ross, a scheduling conflict prevented him from appearing.

Howell said, “I won’t be bullied, nor will any of my deputies.”

“I stood here October 4, 2022 and I told you guys, after being appointed, that I would run the Sheriff’s Office with professionalism, honesty, compassion, integrity, truthfulness, and transparency,” he said. “I told you the same thing on the night of December 6, 2022. For you guys who came to my swearing in on December 9, 2022, at the courthouse, I said the same thing.”

“I have done that, I am doing that, and I will continue to do that for every citizen in Anson County no matter where they live,” said Howell. “That is the kind of sheriff you have.”

Howell described offering his deputies during times when the WPD faced severe officer deficits within its ranks, as well as more recently, with assists in making arrests and in getting dangerous drugs, such as fentanyl, off the street. “If that is not helping, I don’t know what is,” said Howell.

He then went on to describe the type of sheriff Anson County does not have, saying, “Someone that will be bullied or intimidated by anybody in this county, or by any town, county, or city official. I don’t think it is appropriate. I think that things can be negotiated and talked about behind closed doors without trying to make someone look bad in a public forum.”