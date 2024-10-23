WADESBORO — While the Wadesboro Police Department struggles with staffing issues, the Anson County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to assist the department. A joint effort between the two agencies over the October 18-20 weekend resulted in two felony arrests; five felony charges, two misdemeanor charges, and the seizure of three firearms. Wadesboro is currently working with county commissioners to approve a temporary contract with the Anson County Sheriff’s Office, seeking to hire ACSO deputies on their days off.

The first incident of the weekend that involved both law enforcement agencies took place at a residence on Orchard St. October 18. Members of law enforcement were dispatched to the address in reference to a report of someone shooting at another individual and then chasing after them. Hearing of the serious incident through dispatch services, officers with the Wadesboro Police Dpt. and deputies with the Anson County Sheriff’s Office descended upon the scene, fanned out, and conducted a thorough search of the area.

Daquon Lloyd, a suspect later identified in connection with the incident, was arrested and found to be in possession of two firearms and a sizable quantity of methamphetamine. Lloyd is charged with Felony Possession of a stolen firearm, possession of methamphetamine, carrying a concealed weapon and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He is now residing in the ACJ under a secured bond of $50,000. It is currently unclear if Loyd was the chaser or the chased in the October 18 incident.

Law enforcement from the two agencies were again jointly dispatched October 20 to a breaking and entering underway at a residence on Smith St. Upon arriving at the home, officers and deputies surrounded the perimeter, locating a firearm at the scene. With the suspect now separated from her firearm, she led police on a short foot chase. Once captured, law enforcement identified the suspect as Yukia McNair, who was subsequently served with; Felony break and entering to terrorize, Misdemeanor injury to personal property, and Misdemeanor resist/delay/obstruct. McNair was given an unsecured bond of $10,000.