WADESBORO — The interim Chief of the Wadesboro Police Department Jason Eschert comes to Wadesboro from the Oakboro Police Department. He says he currently lives in Stanly County, in a home across the street from his parents.

“I’m always open to relocation,” says Eschert, though he acknowledges it would be tough for him to leave his parents. “My dad had a stroke in October 2022,” he explains.

A true family man, Interim Chief Eschert says aside from working out, his family is his hobby — he has four children! His children range in age from 7 to 24.

Interim Chief Eschert has actually been serving the Wadesboro Police Department since October 2024 as lieutenant over patrol. He found out two weeks into his service of Chief Chewning’s plans to retire so he was very surprised when Wiley Ross Jr., the Wadesboro town manager, approached him about heading the police department in Chewning’s absence. Seeing he was needed, Interim Chief Eschert jumped in to the opportunity — he’d already noticed areas where he could improve the safety of Wadesboro.

One way is by hiring qualified officers, a goal he has been steady at since being hired by the WPD.

“We’ve done a lot of hiring here lately — since I’ve been here I feel we have built a good core group of officers.”

Another way Interim Chief Eschert would like to tap into the pulse of change is by holding more traffic stops.

“Traffic stops mitigate crashes. The more blue lights, the more we are visible, the more it’s a deterrent. Visibility is important.”

The interim chief says Wadesboro can relax- he won’t be running the town quite as militantly as Oakboro is known for being run.

He says he feels as though everyone has been very supportive of him since his swearing in — from the town manager and town council, to the townspeople themselves.

“I know change is never easy and I cannot fill the shoes of Chief Spencer or Chief Chewning. I know both men had the support of the community. I’m not even going to try to live up to their expectations of what the other chiefs did- It’s not about me — it’s about the men and women who come in every day and put on the uniform. I hope the community rallies around them- I want the community to feel proud and support this police department — every aspect of it,” says the interim chief.

On a light —hearted note, a couple of things not everyone knows about Eschert is that he excels at telling the occasional rad dad joke and has helped write a book about a very special retired K9 officer named K9 Joker.

Discovered to have a natural physical defect, K9 Joker retired from the force. Seizing on the opportunity, Eschert petitioned to adopt K9 Joker, which began a program of Eschert bringing K9 Joker to area schools and public events in an effort to humanize the badge.

Interim Chief Eschert credits K9 Joker with bringing him out of his shell.

“I was a life-long introvert- I hated giving public speeches,” remembers Eschert, who says K9 Joker helped him be more comfortable with the public.

The interim chief wants Wadesboro to know he intends to serve them with respect and dedication. His goal is for Wadesboro to be seen as a safe and welcoming place to visit.

Eschert says, “I never get caught up in what people say- I form my own opinion and get to know the people.”