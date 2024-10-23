Sgt. Vance Bennett and a few deputies from the Anson County Sheriff’s Office led the way on the ride

ANSONVILLE — Bike riders from all across the area answered the call of Ansonville Mayor Angela Caraway, who held the sixth annual Ride For a Cause donation bike ride this Saturday.

Proceeds from the event go towards funding the many programs the Caraway Foundation runs and services they provide in the community.

“It means a lot to me to participate in a donation event. I try to support charity drive events all over,” said Michael Brewer, who is a childhood classmate of Mayor Caraway.

Brewer came with his father, James, who also loves participating in charity events though he adds he really does just loves to ride. Riders from Virginia, Florida, Winston-Salem, Indian Trail and all other points in between rode in to participate in the scenic donation ride through Oakboro, Mt. Gilead, Albemarle, and back to Ansonville, where the gentlemen of the R Step program and Ms. Sarah Burns had a lunch of chicken or BBQ with all the fixings waiting. Deputies from the Anson County Sheriff’s Office led the procession of riders to ensure safety along the way.

First time ride goers, Will Martin and Zoilo Sepulveda, came to support the Caraway Foundation.

“We came to participate in the ride for the charity and the camaraderie of other bikers,” Martin said.

Always on hand to help the mayor, members of the R Step program assisted with preparing lunch and breakfast for the riders.

“It is a pleasure and an honor to be here and serve,” said Herman Covington, while speaking for the group.