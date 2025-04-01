An annual custom, every year April 1 rolls around we play pranks on each other followed by an inevitable shout of “April Fools” at one’s intended victim when the gig is up.

Many Americans may or may not be aware, but the holiday is not unique to the states. In fact, many countries around the world celebrate a similar holiday to April Fool’s day, though not necessarily on April first.

The mass media sometimes even gets involved, printing or airing a “fake” news story, usually a day in advance of the first of the month, with readers and viewers finding out the story was a prank on April 1.

So, have you ever wondered why we participate in this rather bizarre tradition?

The origins of April Fool’s Day are murky at best with theories ping-ponging through history from the Bible’s account of creation found in the book of Genesis to the author Geoffrey Chaucer.

In one account, by William Ralston Balch, April Fool’s Day traditions can be found all over Europe. In his 1895 novel The Complete Compendium of Universal Knowledge, Balch cited an article in the Public Advertiser from April 13, 1789, which reads in part;

“Humorous Jewish Origin of the Custom of Making Fools on the First of April.—This is said to have begun from the mistake of Noah in sending the Dove out of the Ark before the water had abated, on the first day of the month among the Hebrews, which answers to the 1st of April; and to perpetuate the memory of this deliverance it was thought proper, who ever forgot so remarkable a circumstance, to punish them by sending them upon some sleeveless errand similar to that ineffectual message upon which the bird was sent by the Patriarch. The custom appears to be of great antiquity, and to have been derived by the Romans from some of the Eastern nations.”

Chaucer’s Nun’s Priest’s Tale features a vain cock named Chauntecleer who is tricked by a fox “Since March began, full thirty days and two.” Meaning the 32nd day from March 1 is April 1. Though, many scholars believe Chaucer may have been using a solar calendar in this story, which would make the actual day he is referring to May 2.

Still some credit French poet Eloy d’Amerval with bringing the tradition to France. The poet referenced poisson d’avril, which literally translates to “April’s Fish.”

In the Middle Ages New Year’s Day was celebrated on March 25 in most European towns, with the holiday ending on April 1. Those who chose to celebrate the new year on January 1 teased those celebrating on different dates, inadvertently creating April Fool’s Day. Celebrating New Year’s Day January 1 did not become popularized in France until the mid-16th century.

Thanks to d’Amerval, Italy, France, Belgium and the French- speaking areas of Canada and Switzerland all celebrate “April Fish Day” on April 1. On this very special day of the fish, participants attempt to attach a paper fish to their victim’s back without getting caught. The fish is also prominently displayed on postcards and bakery confections.

In Ireland, an “important letter” is passed around from person to person, with the victim reading the letter before handing it off to someone else. When opened, the letter is expected to read “Send the fool further.”

Germany celebrates the holiday by playing a prank and then shouting “April, April” at their victim, thus making them the “April Fool” of the day. In the UK pranksters shout “April Fool” at the recipient of their prank, making them the holiday’s “April Fool.”

In most UK countries, pranks typically end at noon, making anyone attempting a late day prank an “April Fool” themselves.